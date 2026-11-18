Sprinturf, A PlayCore Company

Synthetic turf community athletic field by Sprinturf

New triple-fiber turf system helps parks and recreation departments create more playing time on existing fields with less maintenance

- Justin Reddy, President of SprinturfDANIEL ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sprinturf, a PlayCore company and leading U.S. manufacturer of synthetic turf systems, announces the launch of OverDrive TFE, a triple-fiber turf system that gets more kids playing on the limited fields communities already have. With 3–4 times the usable playing capacity of natural grass, OverDrive TFE lets parks and recreation departments add practices, games, and open play without finding new land, while giving maintenance crews time back.For departments managing booked schedules, natural grass recovery periods limit how often a field can be used. Mowing, fertilizing, and repairing worn areas also consume staff time and maintenance dollars. OverDrive TFE gives communities a consistent playing surface that supports heavy use throughout the year, with quicker return to play after rain and no downtime for grass recovery.Choosing synthetic turf doesn't have to mean compromising on environmental responsibility. OverDrive TFE is double certified by two independent organizations. It is Cradle to Cradle Certifiedat the Bronze level under Version 5.0, a full-scope certification covering material health, product circularity, clean air and climate protection, water and soil stewardship, and social fairness. Sprinturf also voluntarily submits OverDrive TFE to the Material Testing & Compliance Certification Program by Firefly Sports Testing, which independently verifies its materials for PFAS, PAHs, heavy metals, and other substances of concern. The result is a field communities can feel confident about, for the kids who play on it and the ground it sits on.“Every child deserves a place to play, but many communities simply don't have enough available field time,” said Justin Reddy, president of Sprinturf.“OverDrive TFE helps parks departments get more from the fields they already have and gives their crews time back. That means more opportunities for teams to practice, families to connect, and residents to take part.”Built for busy community schedules, OverDrive TFE combines APEXmonofilament with two contrasting slit-film fibers in a triple-fiber construction. The system features a 1.25-inch pile height and a face weight of 65 ounces per square yard.To provide additional support for maintenance crews, Sprinturf is including professional SprintCare maintenance with the purchase of OverDrive TFE on select field projects. The introductory offer is available for the first 25 eligible fields; terms and eligibility requirements apply.OverDrive TFE brings the same expertise trusted by high school and college athletic programs across the country to community parks. Sprinturf has installed more than 4,000 fields, and OverDrive TFE is manufactured in the United States through Sprinturf's owned facilities in Alabama and Georgia. From pellet to play, Sprinturf brings manufacturing, installation, and ongoing field support together through one accountable team.To learn more about OverDrive TFE or request a field review with a local Sprinturf representative, visit .About SprinturfSprinturf is a premier U.S. manufacturer of synthetic turf, providing high-performance solutions for schools, universities, sports complexes, parks, and professional sports organizations. As one of the only single-entity, vertically integrated turf manufacturers in the industry, Sprinturf produces 100% of its turf fibers in-house at U.S.-owned facilities, controlling quality from pellet to play. From fiber production in Dadeville, Alabama, to finished turf at its ISO 9001-certified facility in Chatsworth, Georgia, Sprinturf delivers industry-leading products that meet the highest standards of quality and environmental responsibility. Every Sprinturf field is built on the belief that a great surface is more than a place to play; it's the foundation where confidence grows and communities come together.

Donna Kent

Sprinturf

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Sprinturf Launches OverDrive TFE to Expand Community Access to Play News Provided By Sprinturf November 18, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Manufacturing, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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