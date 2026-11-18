Fresh Mex catering feeds the whole crew with Taco Bars, Fajita Bars and Party Platters

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Surcheros, the community favorite known for bold flavors and Southern hospitality, invites Friendsgiving hosts to trade the turkey for tacos this year. The Surcheros catering menu feeds groups of 10 or more with build-your-own Taco Bars, Fajita Bars and Party Platters, so hosts can enjoy the evening with their friends instead of in the kitchen.Every Taco Bar comes with marinated and grilled chicken breast plus a second protein of the host's choice, soft flour tortillas, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, shredded lettuce, Pico de Gallo, guacamole, sour cream, chips and salsa, white cheese dip and Surcheros Sauce. Crunchy taco shells are available upon request. The Fajita Bar brings marinated and grilled chicken breast and grilled steak with grilled red onions and green peppers."Friendsgiving should feel easy for the person hosting it," said Luke Christian, founder and CEO of Surcheros. "Our catering bars let every guest build a plate exactly the way they like it, which takes the guesswork out of feeding a big group. We'll cover the food and the plates, and our hosts can enjoy the night with their friends."Hosts who want a spread that's ready to pass around can order Party Platters with halved Party Burritos made with rice, Monterey Jack cheese, Surcheros Sauce and a choice of ground beef, grilled chicken or steak. The 12-burrito platter serves 12 to 24 guests, and the 20-burrito platter serves 20 to 40. Hosts can round out the table with chips, dips and gallons of sweet or unsweet tea.For hosts serving smaller groups, the Take Home Taco Kit scales down the Taco Bar experience for a shorter guest list. Each kit comes with a choice of grilled chicken, ground beef, braised pork carnitas or steak (upcharge applies). It also includes tortillas, Southwestern rice, black beans, Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, guacamole, mild salsa, Surcheros Sauce, queso, and chips.Guests can place catering orders by calling their local Surcheros or online at href="" rel="external nofollow" ol. Prices vary by location. Groups who would rather skip hosting entirely can gather at any Surcheros location.Between gatherings, guests can download the Surcheros app to earn Rewards and order online for pickup or delivery. Rewards members earn 10 points for every dollar spent. Learn more at surcheros/rewards.About SurcherosLuke Christian launched Surcheros in 2007 with a simple formula in mind: combine bold Tex-Mex flavors with the Southern hospitality of his youth. Each meal is custom-made to order. Guests can build burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, salads, and more by choosing from freshly grilled meats and a wide selection of toppings and signature sauces. The family-friendly menu also offers meals for the Lil' Ones with their kids menu and catering options for groups of 10 or more. Surcheros is pleased to serve guests throughout the southeast and looks forward to continued expansion. In 2025, Surcheros earned a spot on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers list, further validating its growing momentum and commitment to excellence. Interested in joining the Surcheros family? Learn more at .

Luisa Ball

Ink Link Marketing

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Surcheros Brings the Taco Bar to Friendsgiving News Provided By Ink Link Marketing November 18, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional



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