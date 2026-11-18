Comparison Rocket logo.

Screenshot of the Comparison Rocket home page featuring travel categories and navigation elements.

Flight comparison screenshot with an airliner taking off from an airport runway, featuring a Flight Comparison rocket button and a 1‐Minute Guide section heading.

Explore 18 travel categories, comparison tools, 1-minute guides and quick tips covering flights, hotels, cruises, transport, airport services and travel extras.

- Karl Drury, Director of Quick on the Net LimitedLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Comparison Rocket officially launches today, introducing a new travel comparison platform designed to help travellers quickly understand, compare and navigate options across their entire journey.Comparison Rocket is a travel comparison guide developed by Quick on the Net Limited, a UK-based travel technology and global travel publishing company with more than two decades of industry experience. The platform brings together practical comparison guidance, curated comparison tools and quick travel guides across 18 travel categories.The Power Behind Comparison RocketComparison Rocket is backed by more than 20 years of experience in travel technology, platform development and travel publishing.Quick on the Net Limited has worked across accommodation, flights, transport and travel extras, including large-scale multilingual and multi-currency travel projects.Building on global affiliate partnerships established over many years, Quick on the Net Limited has significantly expanded and strengthened its B2B partnership base during the past 12 months through the development of Comparison Rocket. The resulting ecosystem now comprises more than 25 authorised affiliate partnerships, spanning leading international booking platforms, comparison tools and specialist travel service providers.Comparison Rocket is powered by numerous leading global travel brands, including Tiqets (Expedia Group), Stasher, InsureMyTrip and SamBoat.The platform combines industry experience, travel expertise and comparison-focused research, helping travellers explore a wider range of options as they plan their journeys.Comparison Rocket is a Travel Comparison GuideComparison Rocket has been designed for travellers who want to compare prices and travel options quickly. Its 18 categories are organised into three groups:Travel: Flights, Hotels, Flight & Hotel Packages, Holiday Homes, Cruises, Travel Insurance.Transport: Car Rental, Airport Transfers, Trains, Buses, Ferries, Campervans.Extras: Airport Lounges, Airport Parking, Luggage Storage, Attractions & Tours, Yachts & Boats, eSIM Plans.The platform is designed for people who are newcomers to travel comparison and experienced users who want to develop their skills, discover new tools and explore more of their options.Comparison Rocket is not a booking site and does not sell travel bookings. Instead, it connects travellers with curated comparison tools and travel services, helping them explore options across multiple stages of a journey.Increasing Visibility Across Travel SectorsMany travel businesses operate within highly specialised sectors and may only become visible when travellers are actively searching for a particular service. Categories such as rail travel, eSIM plans, airport transfers, luggage storage, boat hire and travel insurance can be less familiar to consumers than flights and accommodation.Comparison Rocket helps broaden the reach of specialist travel services, connecting providers with new audiences and helping travellers discover new ways to compare different parts of a trip.Karl Drury, Director of Quick on the Net Limited, said:“Many travellers are familiar with comparing flights and hotels, but there are plenty of other travel services worth exploring. We want to make it easier for people to compare options they may not have considered before and see how they fit into their journey.”1-Minute Guides and Hands-on Comparison AdviceFor travellers who are short on time, Comparison Rocket offers one-minute travel comparison guides designed to provide a fast introduction to key considerations before comparing options.The guides bring together quick tips, useful factors to look out for and selected comparison tools. They help travellers cut through complexity and focus on the factors that matter most when comparing options.For those who want to take their knowledge further, the platform also provides beginner-friendly advice in Rocket Academy and advanced guidance in Mission Control. Topics include comparison techniques, pricing behaviour and ways to evaluate travel options beyond headline prices.Rocket Exploration & Brand IdentityWhen travellers first visit Comparison Rocket, they quickly understand how the platform is structured, with 18 travel categories presented in three groups: Travel, Transport and Extras. This encourages exploration across different aspects of travel comparison. Each category has a navigation bar for easy movement and scanning across the site. A rocket graphic features in the logomark, while the brand presents itself as a serious travel platform for travellers of all ages. Rocket terminology appears in the navigation bars, but the wider rocket theme remains minimal and understated.Part of a Growing Travel NetworkComparison Rocket is part of the Travel Comparison Network, a growing collection of independent travel comparison platforms developed by Quick on the Net Limited.Its first major platform, Travel Comparison Site, launched in April 2026. TravelComparison takes a full-journey approach, bringing together comparison categories and editorial guidance covering booking strategies, seasonal pricing patterns, school-holiday travel, public-holiday planning and other factors that can influence the overall cost of a trip.Built on independent research and transparent comparison methods, the network does not rank travel products according to commercial relationships, promotional payments or sponsored recommendations.Comparison Rocket forms part of a wider TravelTech publishing strategy. The Travel Comparison Network's roadmap includes mobile app tools, international multilingual and multi-currency services, and date-focused travel planning concepts. Additional platforms are planned and in development as the network continues to build a connected ecosystem of travel comparison resources.About Comparison RocketComparison Rocket is a travel comparison guide designed to help travellers compare prices and travel options quickly. It provides practical guidance and curated comparison tools across 18 categories covering travel, transport and travel extras.Comparison Rocket does not sell travel bookings. It connects travellers with comparison tools and travel services to help them explore their options.About Quick on the Net LimitedQuick on the Net Limited is a UK travel technology and travel publishing company founded in 2003. The company launched its first travel website in 2004 and has since developed experience across travel technology, platform development, affiliate marketing and international travel publishing.The company develops the Travel Comparison Network as part of its wider TravelTech publishing strategy.

Karl Drury

Quick on the Net Limited

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Comparison Rocket Launches - A New Era For Global Travel News Provided By Quick on the Net Limited November 18, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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