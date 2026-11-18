MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 18 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari has launched a fresh attack on Chief Minister Mohan Yadav over the state's law and order situation, questioning his leadership and accountability as Home Minister while seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention in a letter.

Patwari, in his letter to Modi on Wednesday, alleged that crimes against women and minor girls, coupled with police inaction, had exposed serious shortcomings in the BJP-led state government's administration.

He demanded an independent central committee to review the law and order situation and police functioning in Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress leader specifically questioned the Chief Minister's responsibility, pointing out that Yadav holds the Home portfolio and is directly accountable for the functioning of the police and administration.

Referring to a recent incident involving a minor girl in Vidisha, Patwari said he visited the district on November 17 and met the victim's family.

"Crimes against women in Madhya Pradesh have reached alarming levels. Even after a heinous crime against a minor girl, there are delays in registering an FIR," Patwari wrote in his letter shared from his office.

He demanded an independent inquiry into the initial police response in the Vidisha case, including the alleged delay in registering the FIR and preservation of evidence.

He also sought security and adequate assistance for the victim and her family. Patwari also raised questions over the role of Union Agriculture Minister and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who reportedly contacted the local Superintendent of Police seeking action in the Vidisha case.

Questioning the need for a Union Minister to intervene in police matters when the Chief Minister himself holds the Home portfolio, Patwari said, "If the police are functioning effectively under the Chief Minister's leadership, why does a Union Minister need to make such a phone call? And if such calls are necessary to ensure police action, where does the accountability of the Home Department lie?"

He further questioned whether the state administration was functioning under different political power centres and whether coordination within the state Cabinet had weakened.

"Has coordination within the Council of Ministers broken down?" he asked, alleging that the political tussle was pushing public safety to the background.

Among his other demands, Patwari sought strict action against police officers found responsible for delays in FIR registration and negligence in investigations, a special action plan for women's safety and regular monitoring of criminal cases by the Union Home Ministry.

He also said he had earlier written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking the Centre's intervention over the state's law and order situation and police accountability, but alleged that no expected action had followed.

In his letter, Patwari also urged the Prime Minister to intervene, fix the state government's accountability and issue directions to ensure the safety of women and children.