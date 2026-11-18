MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, Nov 18 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended the timeline for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR-2026) of electoral rolls in seven states and Union Territories, including Jharkhand, with the publication of the final voter list now scheduled for December 22 instead of November 30.

The revised schedule issued by the Commission will also apply to Maharashtra, Delhi, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Nagaland and Haryana.

According to the revised timeline, the extension has primarily been granted to strengthen the identification and verification of voters falling under the ASDD (Absent, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate) category.

As per the updated schedule, the preparation and printing of enumeration forms for ASDD voters were completed on November 18.

The distribution and collection of these forms through door-to-door visits will take place from November 18 to 30, with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) carrying out the electoral exercise at the grassroots level.

The administrative processing of the collected forms is scheduled to be completed by December 10.

The Commission has also directed that the process of addressing claims and objections related to electoral rolls in Jharkhand be completed by December 15.

Following the completion of all verification procedures and the resolution of discrepancies, the final and updated electoral rolls will be published on December 22.

The Election Commission has instructed the Chief Electoral Officers and District Election Officers of all seven states and Union Territories to ensure wide publicity of the revised schedule so that voters are informed about the changes in time.

It has also directed the authorities to provide written information about the updated timeline to all recognised political parties to ensure transparency and facilitate the smooth and orderly completion of the voter revision exercise.

The revised schedule is aimed at ensuring a more comprehensive verification of electoral records before the publication of the final voter lists.