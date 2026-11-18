MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police has arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in a "digital arrest" cyber fraud in which a retired Ministry of Defence official was duped of about Rs 2.02 crore.

The accused were apprehended from Lucknow during an operation conducted by the IFSO unit. Police said four mobile phones, eight debit cards and a cheque book were recovered from their possession.

According to investigators, the victim, a 66-year-old retired Section Officer in the Ministry of Defence, was contacted by fraudsters who claimed that a bank account had been opened in Jammu and Kashmir using his Aadhaar details and that suspicious transactions worth Rs 70 lakh had been detected.

The fraudsters impersonated law enforcement and other authorities, convincing the victim that he was under investigation and could face arrest. Under sustained intimidation and psychological pressure, the victim was repeatedly persuaded to visit his bank and transfer money to multiple accounts provided by the accused.

Police said the victim ultimately transferred around Rs 2.02 crore to various beneficiary accounts controlled by members of the cyber fraud syndicate.

During the investigation, officers traced the money trail and identified several bank accounts used to receive and route the proceeds of the crime.

The probe revealed the involvement of intermediaries who arranged bank accounts, operators who handled transactions, and others who facilitated the movement and distribution of the funds.

An e-FIR was registered under relevant provisions of the BNS at the Special Cell police station, following which the investigation was launched.

The three arrested accused have been identified as Mohd Imran Khan (37), allegedly a company director whose bank account received Rs 17 lakh of the cheated money; Ram Kishore (28), accused of arranging bank accounts for cyber fraud operations; and Rupender Pratap Singh (25), who allegedly operated beneficiary accounts and handled commission payments through cryptocurrency, including USDT.

Police said further investigation is underway to identify other members of the syndicate, trace the remaining proceeds of crime and uncover the full extent of the network involved in the fraud.