MENAFN - IANS) Dharamsala, Nov 18 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday took a swipe at the Congress government over a protest staged by ruling party members during the winter session of the Assembly, describing it as a“rehearsal for sitting in the Opposition”.

Thakur said the Congress government had already begun to realise that it could be voted out of power following the Assembly elections next year.

He alleged that this was the reason the ruling party had started preparing for its future role in the Opposition well in advance.

Commenting on the protest staged by Congress legislators within the Assembly premises, Thakur told the media here that the move raised several questions. In a sarcastic remark, he said the Congress appeared to have sensed that it would have to sit in the Opposition in the coming days and had therefore started rehearsing for the role.

The Leader of the Opposition also strongly objected to the remarks made by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in the Assembly regarding the Himcare health insurance scheme.

Thakur said the Chief Minister should exercise caution in his choice of words, particularly in a dignified institution such as the legislative Assembly.

He maintained that the comments made about the Himcare scheme during the proceedings were inappropriate. He further said the language used by the Chief Minister had affected the dignity of the House.

According to Thakur, the office of the Chief Minister carries not only significant responsibilities but also demands a high standard of decorum. Demanding an apology, Thakur said the Chief Minister should express regret over his remarks on the Himcare scheme and clarify his position before the people of Himachal Pradesh.

He reiterated that maintaining the dignity of the Assembly was the responsibility of the Chief Minister and urged him to acknowledge the concerns raised over his statements.