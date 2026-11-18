MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Wednesday that the Maharashtra government will complete the required legislative formalities during the upcoming legislature session to rename Dadar railway station as 'Chaityabhoomi'.

Speaking at a high-level review meeting for the upcoming Mahaparinirvan Din on December 6, the Chief Minister also directed all civic, police, and administrative agencies to ensure seamless amenities, security, healthcare, and traffic management for the lakhs of followers visiting Mumbai.

Clarifying the status of the long-standing demand to rename Dadar station, CM Fadnavis stated that the state government had already granted in-principle approval and communicated it to the Central Government.

Following specific guidelines received from the Centre regarding a legislative committee, the necessary formalities will be fulfilled in the upcoming Assembly session to pave the way for the official renaming.

Addressing the progress of the Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial at Indu Mill, the Chief Minister assured that there will be no shortage of funds for the remaining work.

While most of the construction is complete, work on the main statue is pending.

"Even if project costs escalate, the government is ready to bear the additional expenditure. A separate meeting will be held next week to expedite and resolve pending matters," he said.

With massive crowds expected from across Maharashtra and India, CM Fadnavis instructed all departments to rectify shortcomings observed in previous years and work in close coordination.

He said that the Home Department has been instructed to officially prohibit sit-ins, demonstrations, marches, or agitations in the Chaityabhoomi precinct to prevent inconvenience to people and maintain law and order.

Police, railways, and local transport bodies must coordinate to regulate autorickshaw entry, facilitate onward travel, and ensure smooth traffic. Officials were ordered to inspect and complete the cleaning and beautification of all Dr Ambedkar statues across the state within the next five to seven days.

Emphasising that Mahaparinirvan Din is a solemn occasion of mourning and tribute, the CM advised against celebratory events, suggesting instead the screening of films on Dr. Ambedkar or programs aligned with his ideology.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured that no inconvenience would be caused to the visiting devotees.

He noted that large pandals and German hangars were being erected for accommodation, rest, and meals, alongside adequate drinking water, sanitation, and railway services.

Highlighting that entry tolls on Mumbai highways have already been waived, he added that the government will positively consider toll concessions for vehicles arriving for Mahaparinirvan Din.

Deputy Chief Minister, Sunetra Ajit Pawar emphasised prioritising the safety and health of visitors, directing civic and state departments to deploy sufficient medical facilities around Chaityabhoomi and across the city while maintaining high alertness.

During the meeting, Coordination Committee General Secretary Nagsen Kamble noted that this year marks the 70th Mahaparinirvan Din.

With an estimated 15 lakh devotees expected to gather at Chaityabhoomi and Shivaji Park on December 5 and 6, committee representatives urged the administration to scale up existing infrastructure and amenities accordingly.