MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 18 (IANS) The BJP plans to deploy one full-time party worker in each of the 230 Assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh to monitor organisational activities and oversee regular reviews, state party president Hemant Khandelwal said on Wednesday.

The move is part of the party's efforts to strengthen its organisational network ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections and fill vacant positions in district-level units, cells and frontal organisations.

Briefing the media after a series of organisational meetings at the BJP state headquarters in Bhopal, Khandelwal said the proposed deployment of workers was discussed during the meeting.

"Plans are being made to assign one party worker full-time to each Assembly constituency to oversee all reviews. Today's meeting was held in connection with this initiative," he said.

The meetings were chaired by BJP National Joint General Secretary (Organisation) Shivprakash Khandelwal and state Organisation General Secretary Chandrashekhar Tiwari.

Khandelwal said Wednesday's meeting was the second session involving state-level office-bearers and divisional in-charges. Discussions were also held with district in-charges and district presidents.

The party reviewed its recently conducted programmes and discussed activities planned for the coming days, he said.

"Further meetings will continue tomorrow, during which discussions will also be held on pending appointments in various party cells and frontal organisations at the district level," Khandelwal said.

The BJP has initiated the exercise after Diwali, with a focus on filling organisational posts that have remained vacant for a long time. District in-charges have been asked to bring details of vacant positions, including district presidents of various morchas and convenors of party cells. They have also been asked to recommend four names from each district for possible inclusion in the party's core committee or state working committee.

Expansion of district working committees is another key issue being discussed. Khandelwal announced a 106-member state working committee on October 23, along with 41 permanent invitees.

The party is also looking to strengthen its organisational structure at the booth and mandal levels ahead of the proposed municipal and panchayat elections in 2027.

The organisational exercise is significant as the BJP seeks to consolidate its position in the state before the next Assembly elections, while the Congress prepares to challenge the ruling party in 2028.

The BJP had won 163 of the 230 Assembly seats in the November-December 2023 elections, while the Congress secured 66 seats.