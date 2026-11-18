MENAFN - IANS) Suva, Nov 18 (IANS) Fiji has declared a national state of disaster in response to prolonged dry weather and worsening water shortages linked to El Nino conditions.

Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said on Wednesday that the cabinet approved the declaration following advice from the National Disaster Risk Management Council, after assessments confirmed that crisis thresholds under the National El Nino Preparedness and Response Plan had been reached.

He said the government allocated 20 million Fijian dollars (about 8.9 million US dollars) to strengthen emergency assistance and support affected communities, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The government's immediate priorities include ensuring access to safe drinking water, strengthening emergency water deliveries, protecting public health and sanitation, and supporting agricultural livelihoods, he said.

Attention would be given to remote and maritime communities, as well as vulnerable people facing difficulties accessing water and essential services, he noted.

As part of the support measures, the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection has increased the monthly transport top-up under the Transport Assistance Scheme to help beneficiaries cope with rising costs associated with the El Nino impacts.

The prime minister said more than two million litres of emergency water had been delivered to affected maritime communities over the past month, while the Water Authority of Fiji had also supplied emergency water to communities on the mainland.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry has introduced six initiatives to support farmers facing the effects of prolonged dry conditions.

The initiatives focus on emergency water and irrigation, livestock feed, climate-resilient planting materials and seeds, drought protection for the sugar industry, household and community food security, and sustainable agricultural practices.

On Monday, Fiji's Minister for Health and Medical Services Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu said that the ministry is prioritising water security at health facilities in both urban and rural areas to ensure medical services can continue during disruptions to regular water supplies.

He said many health facilities already had backup water storage systems to maintain essential operations when normal supplies were interrupted.

The ministry's preparations came as parts of Western Division have begun overnight water rationing amid prolonged below-average rainfall, declining dam water levels and reduced output from water treatment plants.

The Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) said rationing would take place daily from 9 pm to 4 am until further notice, allowing reservoirs to recover overnight and supporting water availability during the day.

According to WAF, the Western Division has experienced more than three months of below-average rainfall associated with prolonged dry weather and El Nino conditions, significantly reducing water flows from key sources and affecting treatment plant operations.

Fiji Meteorological and Hydrological Services said in its October 2026 Climate Summary that 26 of the country's 27 weather monitoring stations recorded well-below-normal rainfall.