MENAFN - IANS) Dharamsala, Nov 18 (IANS) Congress legislators staged a protest against the BJP outside the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, the third day of the ongoing Monsoon Session.

Led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the ruling party MLAs demonstrated outside the Assembly complex, accusing the previous BJP government of compromising the interests and resources of the state.

The Congress legislators raised slogans against the Opposition and questioned alleged land-related deals during the previous BJP regime. They accused the former government of putting the state's land and assets at risk.

Targeting the BJP, Chief Minister Sukhu said the Opposition was attempting to divert attention from pressing public issues through adjournment motions rather than engaging in meaningful discussions.

He said such motions were meant to address serious situations and major incidents, but the BJP was repeatedly using them to raise political issues.

The Chief Minister also claimed that the Opposition lacked concrete facts and arguments to substantiate its allegations.

Sukhu said the state government was preparing to introduce legislation or a Bill to safeguard Himachal Pradesh's land and assets.

The proposed measure would examine cases in which land had been acquired, but no work had been undertaken on it for an extended period. The government would fix accountability in such cases to ensure the proper utilisation of the state's land resources.

He also raised questions over land-related transactions during the previous BJP government, including alleged deals involving hundreds of bighas of land.

Meanwhile, state Congress President Vinay Kumar said the Sukhu-led government had demonstrated its commitment to protecting the state's interests by allowing an extensive discussion in the Assembly.

He accused the BJP of attempting to mislead the public through political allegations. Kumar said the government had provided the Opposition with ample opportunity to participate in the debate in the Assembly.

However, Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur took nearly 10 minutes just to begin his address, he claimed. He said this indicated that the Opposition was more focused on staging a walkout than engaging in a serious discussion on the issue.