Defence Ministry Seeks 20 Percent Rise in Capital Outlay for 2027-28

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): The Defence Ministry has sought a 20 per cent increase in its capital outlay for 2027–28, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said on Wednesday, adding that the ministry had signed contracts worth about Rs 80,000 crore so far this financial year.

“We've asked for another 20% increase,” Singh said during a panel discussion at the curtain-raiser for FICCI's Annual General Meeting and Annual Convention in New Delhi. He said the ministry had signed contracts worth more than Rs 2 lakh crore in each of the previous two financial years and was aiming for another record. Larger orders, he said, would help suppliers, including micro, small and medium enterprises, plan for future demand.

The Union Budget for 2026–27 allocated about Rs 2.19 lakh crore under the capital head for the defence forces, up 21.84 per cent from the previous year's Budget Estimate. Of that, Rs 1.85 lakh crore was earmarked for capital acquisitions.

Singh said the government expected to announce the winning bidder for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) prototype programme in about a month. He said a private company or a private-sector-led consortium would lead the project and that a public-sector company could be part of the consortium.“That will be the first ever private sector led production line, initially a prototype production line for fighter aircraft in the country,” Singh said.

The Defence Ministry approved the programme's industry partnership model in May 2025, allowing Indian companies from both the public and private sectors to compete. Singh also said India could reach its Rs 50,000 crore defence export target ahead of schedule.“We will hit that 50,000 crores probably at least one year in advance,” he said. The government has set a target of Rs 50,000 crore in defence exports by 2029. Shipments reached a record Rs 38,424 crore in 2025–26, up 62.66 per cent from Rs 23,622 crore the previous year, according to the Defence Ministry. (ANI)