Akhilesh Yadav Predicts Double Zero Outcome for BJP in Gorakhpur Polls

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 18 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming that public enthusiasm in Gorakhpur even before the announcement of election dates points to a "double zero" outcome in the district, similar to Kashi. Addressing the gathering, Yadav pointed to the public response ahead of the polls. "The election dates haven't even been announced yet, but look at the enthusiasm among the people of Gorakhpur! It's truly remarkable. If one were to cast a vote today-well, it would be a 'double zero' in Gorakhpur, as it was in Kashi," the SP chief said.

Taking a sarcastic jibe at the BJP over civic conditions and unfulfilled promises in Gorakhpur, Yadav alleged that recent rainfall had sent floodwaters into people's homes and turned the city into "Venice." "Upon arriving in Gorakhpur, I felt as though I had reached Europe-or rather, it felt less like a visit to Gorakhpur and more like a journey to Europe. This 'European' experience is defined entirely by the BJP's false promises. Just a few days ago, after only a few hours of rainfall, water levels rose, and floodwaters entered people's homes-turning the place into Venice. I recall a promise they once made-that a metro system, like the one in Lucknow, would operate here. In every monsoon, our people don't travel by metro; they travel in boats, in boats!" Yadav said.

The SP chief also took a swipe at the Prime Minister, sarcastically referring to him as a "Vachaspati" (a master of speech) and citing a slogan allegedly used while seeking votes in Bengal. "And our leader (the Prime Minister), looking at his knowledge and information, it seems as though he is a Vachaspati; nowadays, he has become a Vachaspati! And he is so well-read that when he went from here to Bengal to seek votes, he said: 'Give me blood, and I shall give you freedom!'" Yadav remarked.

With the 2027 Assembly elections approaching, Gorakhpur has become a key battleground for both the ruling party and the Opposition. Gorakhpur is Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's home turf. SP national president Akhilesh Yadav is holding a 20-km Pichhda, Dalit, and Alpsankhyak Rath Yatra (padyatra) in Gorakhpur, aimed at mobilising supporters across all nine assembly constituencies in the district. As part of the yatra, the SP chief headed toward the Chauri Chaura Martyrs' Memorial to pay tribute to the freedom movement martyrs, signalling the party's aggressive grassroots mobilisation ahead of future electoral battles. A day later, CM Yogi Adityanath is set to launch the BJP's statewide "Jan Chaupal" direct public outreach campaign from Gorakhpur's Town Hall ground on November 19. (ANI)