Jaishankar Urges Japan to Boost Ties and Leverage India's Growth

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday outlined considerations for Japan to strengthen its engagement with India, urging Japanese businesses and policymakers to recognise the country's transformation since 2014 and explore greater cooperation across infrastructure, manufacturing, technology, artificial intelligence, clean energy, pharmaceuticals and defence.

Addressing the inaugural session of Raisina Tokyo 2026, Jaishankar said India's progress in infrastructure development, human resource development and innovation had created greater opportunities for Japanese companies to expand their manufacturing and production activities in the country.

"On this occasion, let me suggest five considerations that I believe our Japanese friends should take into account while engaging India," Jaishankar said before outlining areas for closer engagement.

Emphasising the transformation India had undergone since 2014, he called on Japan to update its understanding of the country's economic and infrastructure development. "Please appreciate the transformation that India is going through, that it has in fact undergone, especially since 2014 which makes it easier and more efficient to do business. This is particularly visible in infrastructure, including highways, ports, airports, rail and power. It is essential to update the picture of India and not be stuck in the past," he said.

The External Affairs Minister said India's infrastructure progress had made it an increasingly attractive destination for Japanese companies seeking to manufacture for international markets and undertake offshore production.

"This infrastructure progress now makes India an increasingly attractive platform to manufacture for global markets and undertake offshore production. At the same time, there are the natural advantages of a large domestic market as well where Japanese companies, I would assert, already have some very good experiences," he said.

Highlighting improvements in India's human resource development, Jaishankar said educational institutions had doubled, skilling initiatives had multiplied and a strong culture of innovation and startups had emerged over the past decade.

"The soft infrastructure and the human resource development in India has also undergone a huge improvement in the last decade. Educational institutions have doubled, skilling initiatives have multiplied and a strong culture of innovation and startups has taken root. Its results can be seen in sectors like digital, space, drones, health, or even defence," he said.

Jaishankar also called for greater cooperation between India and Japan in emerging and strategic sectors, including advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, critical minerals, information and communication technology, clean energy and pharmaceuticals.

"The India-Japan agenda should and is also looking at the future. There's greater scope for a closer collaboration in advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, critical minerals, ICT, clean energy and pharmaceuticals," he said.

Referring to India's widespread adoption of digital practices, he highlighted the country's potential in artificial intelligence, citing its scale, diversity and creativity.

"Noting how widely India has, the Indian society in fact has embraced digital practices, India's scale, diversity and creativity are particularly relevant when it comes to Artificial intelligence, and I'm sure that is something that Japanese companies will take into account," he added.

On security and defence cooperation, Jaishankar said both countries needed to develop policies and frameworks to work more closely, particularly at a time when self-reliance and trusted partnerships were important.

"At a time when security and defence are best ensured through self-reliance and trusted partnerships, we also have to develop policies and frameworks that enable us to work more closely with each other," he said.

He further emphasised that stronger people-to-people connections and societal exchanges were necessary to support the broader India-Japan partnership.

"All of the above need to be supported through stronger people-to-people linkages and societal activities. All those invested in our bilateral agenda must make more efforts to promote exchanges and develop more understanding in education, culture and language," Jaishankar said.

Earlier in a post on X, Jaishankar said he was pleased to meet Former Prime Minister and Chairman of the Japan-India Association Fumio Kishida. He said, "Pleased to meet Former PM & Chairman of the Japan-India Association Fumio Kishida @kishida230 today in Tokyo. Discussed our strategic convergence and economic security cooperation. Appreciate his consistent support to further strengthen our Special Strategic and Global Partnership."

His remarks come as earlier Jaishankar delivered a video message at the recently concluded 9th India-Japan Indo-Pacific Forum in New Delhi, underscoring that the bilateral special strategic and global partnership is "anchored in trust and goodwill, and linked by a common strategic outlook." The 9th India-Japan Indo-Pacific Forum was held on November 16-17, 2026, in New Delhi. Co-hosted by the Delhi Policy Group (DPG) and the Japan Institute of International Affairs (JIIA), the Track 1.5 dialogue brought together government officials, diplomats, and strategic experts from both nations to strengthen bilateral coordination. Commending the organisers for nurturing bilateral ties, Jaishankar stated that the partnership contributes to peace, stability, and economic prosperity "not just for our two nations, but for the world at large."