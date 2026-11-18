OM Chapter 1 Udhiram Gets UA Certification For November 20 Release
OM: Chapter 1, Udhiram: The Blood Wood Gets U/A Certification
New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Dhanush's upcoming film 'OM: Chapter 1, Udhiram: The Blood Wood' has received a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), clearing the way for its theatrical release on November 20. The makers shared the update on social media, confirming that the film had completed its censor process.
Sharing the news on its official social media account, Wunderbar Films wrote,“that Unleashing action, adrenaline and unlimited excitement #OM is U/A certified, and on the way to theatres on November 20 A @Rajkumar_KPFilm.”
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