India-US Trade Pact Talks Nearing Conclusion

India and the United States are close to concluding talks on an interim trade agreement, but the pact can be signed only after Washington puts its new tariff framework in place, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said on Wednesday.“Till that tariff architecture is in place, the countries won't be able to sign the deal,” Agrawal said during a panel discussion at the curtain-raiser for FICCI's Annual General Meeting and Annual Convention in New Delhi.

The two countries announced a framework for the interim pact in February that envisaged an 18 per cent US reciprocal tariff on Indian goods including textiles, apparel and footwear. Later that month, the US Supreme Court ruled that the emergency powers law Washington had used did not authorise those tariffs. Agrawal said the new tariff rules would affect how Indian exporters compete with suppliers from other countries. He also pointed to pending US investigations under Section 301 of its trade law, saying countries would want clarity on the outcomes before signing agreements.“Every aspect of the deal has been more or less finalised and we will be concluding the negotiations soon,” he said.

On the India-EU free trade agreement, Agrawal said India was aiming for it to take effect by March 2027 and expected it to be in force in the first half of the calendar year. India and the EU announced the conclusion of negotiations on January 27 this year.“We are trying for the first quarter itself. So it depends on a lot of things moving in time, but we will be there,” he said.

Agrawal said India was on track to reach USD 1 trillion in exports in the current financial year. The Commerce Ministry's November 13 monthly trade release estimated goods and services exports at USD 568.84 billion in April–October, up 16.66 per cent from a year earlier.“This year we are hoping to cross 60 billion dollars in exports itself from electronics,” he said, pointing to faster growth in electronics other than smartphones. A separate Commerce Ministry release on Tuesday showed that electronic goods exports rose 44 per cent to USD 31.97 billion in April–September. Exports of electronics other than smartphones rose 56.5 per cent, compared with 35.8 per cent growth in smartphone shipments.