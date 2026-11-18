Six Seoni Police Personnel Suspended For Threatening Couple In Hotel

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 18 (ANI): Six police personnel, including an Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) and a Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP), have been suspended following a viral CCTV video from a hotel in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, in which police personnel were allegedly seen threatening an adult couple to put 'marijuana' in the man's bag.

The video, which went viral on November 17, allegedly showed police personnel speaking in an inappropriate manner to a woman and a man present in a hotel room and threatening to plant narcotic substances in their belongings. Taking serious note of the incident, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav directed immediate suspension action against the police personnel and ordered a fair and detailed investigation into the matter.

“Indiscipline and misconduct while wearing the police uniform are unacceptable under any circumstances. Discipline, accountability and dedication to duty are paramount in the police force. In the Seoni viral video case, prima facie suspicious conduct has come to light. Accordingly, instructions have been issued for the immediate suspension of six police personnel, including the ASP and SDOP, and for a fair and detailed investigation into the matter,” the CM said in a post on X.

He added,“Every officer and employee responsible for maintaining law and order in the state is expected to discharge their duties with responsibility, dignity and discipline. Under the policy of zero tolerance towards misconduct, strict action will be ensured against those found guilty.”

The six suspended personnel have been identified as Deepak Mishra, ASP Seoni; Chanchalesh Markam, SDOP Seoni; Satish Tiwari, Seoni police station in-charge; Head Constable Naveen Tiwari, ASP's driver, constable Krishna Parte, and ASP's gunman, constable Salman Khan.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IG), Jabalpur Zone, Pramod Verma, said the video came to the authorities' notice on Tuesday and that four personnel had been suspended by his office and action against other officers was underway.“A video came to our notice yesterday. It shows the Additional SP of Seoni, along with his team, including Chanchalesh Markam, the Seoni police station in-charge and other personnel, speaking to a couple in an objectionable manner at a hotel in Seoni and threatening to plant marijuana in their belongings,” Verma said.

"Taking cognizance of the matter, four personnel have been suspended by this office. They include the Seoni police station in-charge, a head constable from the Seoni police station, and the Additional SP's driver and gunman. Action against the other officers is underway. The DIG, Chhindwara Range, has been directed to submit a detailed report in this regard by tomorrow evening,” he added. The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Chhindwara Range, has been directed to conduct an impartial and comprehensive investigation and submit a detailed report. (ANI)