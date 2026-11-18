Winter Gardening: Mint To Oregano, 5 Herbs You Need For Delicious Smelling Kitchen
Five herbs you must absolutely plant in your winter garden this season so you can reap maximum, yummy, delicious benefits.
We love herbs; why won't we? They are versatile, delicious, and add just the right aroma to any dish, making it top-notch. Here are five herbs you need in your home garden this winter season.
To add minty goodness to your meal, this herb is a must-have. Add it to your buttermilk, curries, biryani, and even tea this winter season.
Oregano smells warm, earthy and slightly peppery, like a Mediterranean kitchen. Use it for curries, pizza and even as a dried herb.
Rosemary fills the room with a crisp, pine-like fragrance, making kitchen feel yummy. Use the woody sprigs to flavour roasted potatoes, breads, and stews.
Thyme can be used as an essential base note for slow-cooked winter meats, stocks, and mushrooms.
Sweet basil adds a fresh, peppery aroma that cuts through heavy winter comfort foods.
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