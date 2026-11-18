Should families keep the clothes of someone who has died or give them away? Sadhguru explains why certain yogic traditions discourage holding on to a deceased person's belongings.

What should a family do with the clothes of someone who has died? Should they keep them as memories, give them to relatives or donate them to people in need? The answer may depend on personal feelings, family customs and religious beliefs.

In an old video shared on his official YouTube channel, spiritual leader Sadhguru offered his explanation of why some Indian traditions discourage families from holding on to a deceased person's belongings. He also spoke about the traditional practice of burning certain clothes and distributing others among different people.

The question came from someone whose father had died and who still had several of his clothes. The person wanted to understand why some traditions advise against keeping such belongings and what should be done with them.

Sadhguru began by saying that, according to yogic understanding, death is not an instantaneous process. He compared it with birth, explaining that although a person has a particular date of birth, the process of arriving in the world takes several months.

"You were not born in one day, it took nine months for you to be born," he told the questioner. "Similarly, when you die, you do not die in one day. You die slowly."

He then explained the idea through the five manifestations of prana, or life energy, described in yogic philosophy. These are Samana, Prana, Udana, Apana and Vyana.

According to Sadhguru, Samana, which he associates with maintaining body temperature, begins withdrawing within 21 to 24 minutes. He said Prana withdraws between 48 and 64 minutes, followed by Udana between six and 12 hours.

He further claimed that Apana withdraws somewhere between eight and 18 hours, while Vyana, which he described as the preservative aspect of prana, may take 11 to 14 days to withdraw after a natural death.

Sadhguru also spoke about the possibility of revival while Udana remains. These timings and explanations belong to his interpretation of yogic philosophy. They are not established medical findings about the process of death, and his comments should not be treated as medical guidance.

Sadhguru connected his explanation of prana with the traditional handling of personal belongings. He said objects that have been in close contact with a person's body may retain traces of their physical presence.

He referred to DNA, which can be recovered from biological material left on clothing, to explain why he believes clothes remain connected to the person who wore them.

He also spoke about scent. A trained police dog, he said, can recognise a person's scent on a garment even when it is placed among many other clothes.

Sadhguru used these examples to explain his belief that a person's physical traces remain on belongings after death. He said yogis traditionally try to keep very few possessions and avoid leaving behind objects that remain closely associated with them.

He described how some yogis may even burn the huts in which they lived. This, in his explanation, is part of their effort to leave behind as few physical attachments as possible.

However, the presence of DNA or scent on clothing is a physical matter. It does not establish that a person's life energy or consciousness remains inside the garment.

Sadhguru did not suggest that every item belonging to a deceased person must be burnt. He acknowledged that this would be wasteful, particularly in modern households where people own many clothes and other possessions.

"People nowadays keep clothes for three lifetimes and shoes for ten lifetimes, he quipped." It will indeed be wasteful of getting rid of so many possessions.

He specifically advised burning garments that have been in very close contact with the body, especially underclothes.

For other clothing, he described a traditional practice of washing the garments within the first 10 or 11 days after death and distributing them among different people if they are valuable.

He suggested that the clothes should not all be handed to one person or kept together in one household. A jacket could go to one person, trousers to another and other garments to different people.

According to his explanation, distributing the belongings prevents them from remaining concentrated in one place. This is the practice he presented as an alternative to burning everything.

There is no single rule across Sanatana Dharma that requires every family to burn a deceased person's clothes or forbids relatives from keeping them. One relevant reference appears in the Garuda Purana, particularly the Preta Khanda, which discusses post-death rites and charitable gifts.

In Chapter 34, verses 84-86, the text describes giving away items regularly used or valued by the deceased, including garments, vessels and vehicles.

It also discusses collecting and gifting a deceased woman's garments as part of prescribed rites. These passages support the practice of daan, or giving, in certain funeral traditions; they do not lay down a universal ban on keeping clothes. Practices differ between regions, communities and family traditions.

Some families donate belongings during post-death ceremonies, while others follow local customs about washing, retaining or disposing of them.

Families seeking to follow a particular ritual can consult their family priest or tradition. The Garuda Purana reference is a specific scriptural prescription, not proof of one rule followed by every Hindu.

Is keeping a loved one's clothes not right?

For many families, a deceased person's clothes are more than possessions. A familiar shirt, a saree or a shawl may bring back memories of everyday moments and offer comfort during grief.

Sadhguru's explanation reflects a particular spiritual perspective on physical attachment and the process of death. It does not mean that someone who keeps a loved one's clothes is doing something medically harmful or necessarily going against every Hindu tradition.

The practical decision can also depend on the family's beliefs and circumstances. Clothes in good condition can be washed and donated, while a few meaningful items can be kept as personal mementoes if the family wishes.

Ultimately, the choice need not be driven by fear. Understanding the difference between a spiritual interpretation, a specific religious custom and a universal religious rule can help families decide what feels appropriate after a loss.