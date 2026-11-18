MENAFN - IANS) Digboi, Nov 18 (IANS) Mhow's Om Prakash Chouhan and Bengaluru-based Raunil Kukar shared the halfway lead at nine-under 135 after the second round of the 26th Digboi Masters Golf, a ₹1 crore event being played at Digboi Golf Links in Digboi, Assam, on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old Chouhan (67-68) carded a bogey-free four-under 68 featuring four birdies to move up from tied second. The 28-year-old Kukar (70-65) climbed from tied 14th with a seven-under 65 comprising an eagle on the par-5 seventh, eight birdies and three bogeys to join Chouhan at the top.

Overnight leader Saurav Rathi (65-72) of Gurugram slipped to third at seven-under 137 after an even-par 72 featuring five birdies and five bogeys.

Four players shared fourth place at six-under 138: Bangladesh's Jamal Hossain (69-69), Kapurthala's Yuvraj Singh (68-70), Jaipur's Prakhar Asawa (69-69) and Pune's Divyansh Dubey (68-70).

Chouhan, an 11-time PGTI winner, former European Challenge Tour (now HotelPlanner Tour) winner and 2023 PGTI rankings champion, made the most of his opportunities on the greens. He sank a 30-foot birdie putt on the first, converted another from 10 feet on the third and holed a 25-footer on the sixth. He added a tap-in birdie on the par-5 11th after reaching the green with a driver and three-wood.

Playing his first event since the India Championship almost a month ago, Chouhan said, "I am feeling great playing after almost a month's break following the India Championship. This is my first event since then, and I feel I am playing some of my best golf. "I am feeling really good about my putting since switching back to my old putter. I have been focusing more on my putting, and it has been working well for me."

Chouhan, a former winner in Digboi, added, "I always feel good coming back here because I like this golf course. I feel comfortable playing here and normally face too many problems."

Kukar, playing his sixth consecutive PGTI season, came close to his maiden title at the SECL presents Nava Raipur Open in September, finishing joint runner-up, one shot behind Khalin Joshi. Kukar made an eagle on the par-5 seventh after a strong drive and a five-iron approach that finished on the apron of the green, leaving him a straightforward chip.

Reflecting on his career-best PGTI round, Kukar said, "It feels nice, but I just want to stick to my process and not get carried away with this round. This is my best round on the DP World PGTI so far, and I want to keep doing what I've been doing."

He added, "This course is pretty demanding off the tee, and I hit around 10 drivers today. I focused on placing my second shots well to give myself birdie opportunities, and I was fortunate enough to convert a few putts. Once the putts started dropping, I just kept riding the momentum."

Kukar said, "My putter was definitely the best club in my bag today. I was struggling a little with my driver because I wasn't getting my preferred ball flight, which is a fade. I'll be going home and working on that."

The cut fell at two-over 146, with 51 players from the 120-man field advancing to the final two rounds.

The IndianOil SERVO Masters has a special place in the history of Indian professional golf as it is the longest-running tournament on the Indian domestic circuit and on the DP World PGTI. The tournament is well-established as North-East India's premier professional golf event in terms of the prize money on offer, the strong field it attracts every year, the top-class playing conditions and the high level of competition on display.