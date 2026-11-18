MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin stabilized on Wednesday after U.S. stock futures moved higher following Nvidia 's earnings report, which helped ease near-term risk-off sentiment across global markets. Data from TradingView showed BTC returning to a well-defined $64,000–$66,000 trading band after slipping out of it earlier in the week.

On the crypto side, on-chain analytics from Glassnode pointed to a critical support zone around $60,000-an area where additional declines could increase the odds of long liquidations and intensify selling. With both equities momentum and crypto positioning in play, market participants are now watching whether BTC can hold the upper half of the recent range or tests the next major threshold.

Bitcoin returned to its $64,000–$66,000 range after Nvidia reported stronger-than-expected results. Nvidia shares rose about 3% in Wednesday premarket trading, while South Korea's KOSPI Composite closed up 2% at 5,067. Glassnode highlighted $60,000 as the lower boundary of a zone where further downside could trigger long liquidations. Glassnode said the immediate liquidation wave had largely already occurred on the first move lower, but risks increase if price slips toward $60K.

Key takeawaysEquities lift as Nvidia beats and guides higher

TradingView data indicated that BTC/USD returned to the $64,000–$66,000 area it had traded in since Nov. 15. The rebound came after Bitcoin had briefly fallen below that range on Tuesday, ahead of Nvidia's earnings release.

Nvidia's report showed third-quarter revenue of $115.8 billion, above expectations of $108 billion, and the company forecast $130 billion in revenue for the fourth quarter. In Wednesday's premarket trading, Nvidia shares were up roughly 3% to around $160.60, a move that coincided with broader equity strength. Nasdaq 100 futures gained about 1%, according to the market overview described in the report.

In Asia, South Korea's tech-heavy KOSPI Composite rose after its latest session, closing 2% higher at 5,067. The same coverage noted that the index had briefly slipped to its lowest daily close since February before rebounding above the 5,000 level.

What changed: Bitcoin's correlation pressure eased

Bitcoin's ability to return quickly to its recent range suggests that, at least for now, macro-driven flows tied to equities are taking some pressure off the downside. The timing matters: BTC's move lower on Tuesday lined up with the period before Nvidia's earnings, while Wednesday's stabilization followed the positive reaction to the report.

That said, the relationship is not guaranteed to persist. The move appears more like a reprieve than a resolution of underlying crypto-specific risk, especially given Glassnode's warning about a potential liquidation trigger lower down the chart.

Glassnode flags $60,000 as a liquidation risk zone

While equities helped stabilize risk sentiment, Glassnode focused on the structure of liquidity on major exchanges and how it could affect downside if BTC breaks lower. In its“The Week Onchain” newsletter, Glassnode analyzed Binance order-book dynamics to emphasize the importance of the area around $60,000.

The on-chain research highlighted that, within about 5% of current price, resting bids on Binance and Coinbase were outweighing asks by a factor of roughly 2.3x. It also compared this positioning to earlier periods: since late August, the bid–ask imbalance had typically been only slightly in favor of bids, indicating that the current book composition is more supportive than usual.

Glassnode's key caution is the downside threshold. It described $60,000 as the lower end of a range where a further price drop could force traders out of long positions-potentially accelerating selling. Importantly, the firm added that most forced position closures had“already happened” on the initial move down, suggesting that the most severe liquidation effects may not be immediate if BTC remains above the liquidation boundary. However, the warning implies that a move toward $60,000 could revive volatility if long exposure rebuilds or if the market's downside momentum strengthens.

For traders, this sets up a practical framework: BTC holding above the $64,000–$66,000 band would keep the liquidation risk less immediate, while any sustained decline toward $60,000 would be the point where the order book's support is tested more directly and the liquidation mechanics could become a stronger tailwind for further downside.

For investors and active traders, the next signal to watch is whether Bitcoin can hold its current range as macro headlines evolve. If BTC remains above the middle of the recent band, Glassnode's $60,000 warning may stay theoretical; but if price pressure returns and the market starts to probe lower levels, the liquidation dynamics around $60K could become the dominant driver.

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