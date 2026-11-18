MENAFN - Asia Times) In the wake of the US midterms, Vice President JD Vance blamed the Iran war for the election result.

Affordability, Vance pointed out, appeared to be central to voters' choices, with foreign policy decisions such as the Iran war generating higher fuel prices and rates of inflation. Polling before the election confirmed voters' concerns – nearly two-thirds of Americans disapproved of President Donald Trump's foreign policy.

But do foreign policy experts share Americans' concerns? To answer that question, the University of Texas at Austin, in partnership with the the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, recently surveyed 449 US foreign policy leaders from the executive branch, Congress, think tanks, interest groups, media and academia.

Their responses matter because as the United States struggles to end the Iran war and navigate the fallout of tariff policies, these experts will be tasked with finding solutions to those pressing problems. These foreign policy experts are also likely to be advising presidential candidates in the run-up to the 2028 elections.

Areas of consensus and disagreement

On some issues, there is a consensus. We found strong bipartisan agreement on the need for the US to take an active role in the world, the importance of supporting NATO, and the use of force to support European allies if they are attacked.

Ninety-three percent of experts want the United States to take an active part in the world. That includes 83% of Republican experts, 98% of Democrats and 90% of independents.

More than 70% of Democrats and more than 80% of Republicans and independents among foreign policy experts we surveyed agree that military power has been very important to American influence in the world.

And more than 90% of experts of all partisan stripes agree that economic power has been very important. However, these points of agreement mask key differences.