Democrats Face Leadership Showdowns After Midterm Sweep
(MENAFN) Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress in the Nov. 3 midterm elections, but fights over who should lead them are exposing a split over how hard to confront President Donald Trump during his final two years in office.
The party will hold a 56-seat Senate majority, counting independents who caucus with it, and a substantial House majority. That gives Democrats command of committees, legislative agendas and oversight powers. It has also raised the question of whether to keep the leaders credited with the victory or turn to figures who favor a more combative approach.
Senate: Van Hollen takes on Schumer
The sharpest fight is in the Senate, where Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen is challenging Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, who hopes to become majority leader when the new Congress convenes in January. Van Hollen entered the race Nov. 12, creating the first contested vote for Senate Democratic leader since 1994.
“It’s now on us to meet this moment, and to do that we need new leadership,” he said in announcing his campaign.
Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who caucuses with Democrats, is backing him, as are Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley and incoming Sens. Abdul El-Sayed of Michigan and Peggy Flanagan of Minnesota. Sanders argues the results show voters want a party more willing to take on wealthy donors, corporate interests and economic inequality. Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin is among the undecided, and she has demanded a concrete plan for changing the party’s approach before she commits.
Van Hollen has criticized Schumer’s role in Democratic primaries and his handling of US policy toward Israel. The two also clash over the ongoing US war with Iran. Van Hollen wants Democrats to use federal spending talks to press the administration to end the conflict, possibly by attaching limits on war funding to legislation needed to keep the government running past a Dec. 11 deadline. The tactic could set off a showdown with the White House and Republicans, including a possible government shutdown, and some Democrats doubt it would work.
Schumer, 75, has led Senate Democrats since 2017. He contends that his experience and his ability to hold the caucus together will be essential under divided government.
“I have the votes to continue serving as Democratic Leader,” Schumer said after Van Hollen announced his bid.
Maine independent Sen. Angus King, who caucuses with Democrats, and Nevada Democratic Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen back him. US media reports put at least 14 caucus members publicly behind Schumer and four behind Van Hollen, though both camps dispute how much support they hold among uncommitted members. The caucus is expected to pick its leader by secret ballot on Dec. 1, and the winner needs a majority of Democratic votes.
House: Jeffries under pressure without a rival
In the House, Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries is seeking to become the first Black speaker. No challenger has formally emerged, but activists and newly elected lawmakers are pressing him for commitments on policy and leadership reform. Jeffries succeeded Nancy Pelosi as House Democratic leader in 2023.
Ohio Rep.-elect Don Leonard has publicly questioned his leadership. Colorado’s Melat Kiros and other incoming members want commitments on universal health care, immigration and limits on US military aid to Israel. Some incoming moderates from competitive districts are asking for more focus on local economic concerns and on representing constituencies that previously backed Trump.
Jeffries still has the backing of senior Democrats and prominent progressives, including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Pramila Jayapal and Greg Casar. Ocasio-Cortez has defended new members’ right to question prospective leaders about their priorities, while Jeffries has pointed to the party’s successful campaign to retake the House.
In a Nov. 4 letter announcing his candidacy, Jeffries named three priorities for the next Congress: affordability, accountability and American values. His agenda covers health care costs, housing, tariffs, immigration and investigations into the Trump administration.
Democrats are also split over term limits for committee leaders. Supporters say limits would open doors for younger lawmakers, while opponents, including some senior Congressional Black Caucus members, say they would weaken experienced legislators.
According to Axios, Jeffries plans to ask for a counted, secret-ballot vote on his speaker nomination instead of selection by acclamation, which could reveal how much support he has.
House Democrats hold internal leadership elections on Wednesday and Thursday. Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark is running for majority leader and California Rep. Pete Aguilar for majority whip. Reps. Sara Jacobs and Lauren Underwood are competing for caucus vice chair.
The party will hold a 56-seat Senate majority, counting independents who caucus with it, and a substantial House majority. That gives Democrats command of committees, legislative agendas and oversight powers. It has also raised the question of whether to keep the leaders credited with the victory or turn to figures who favor a more combative approach.
Senate: Van Hollen takes on Schumer
The sharpest fight is in the Senate, where Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen is challenging Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, who hopes to become majority leader when the new Congress convenes in January. Van Hollen entered the race Nov. 12, creating the first contested vote for Senate Democratic leader since 1994.
“It’s now on us to meet this moment, and to do that we need new leadership,” he said in announcing his campaign.
Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who caucuses with Democrats, is backing him, as are Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley and incoming Sens. Abdul El-Sayed of Michigan and Peggy Flanagan of Minnesota. Sanders argues the results show voters want a party more willing to take on wealthy donors, corporate interests and economic inequality. Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin is among the undecided, and she has demanded a concrete plan for changing the party’s approach before she commits.
Van Hollen has criticized Schumer’s role in Democratic primaries and his handling of US policy toward Israel. The two also clash over the ongoing US war with Iran. Van Hollen wants Democrats to use federal spending talks to press the administration to end the conflict, possibly by attaching limits on war funding to legislation needed to keep the government running past a Dec. 11 deadline. The tactic could set off a showdown with the White House and Republicans, including a possible government shutdown, and some Democrats doubt it would work.
Schumer, 75, has led Senate Democrats since 2017. He contends that his experience and his ability to hold the caucus together will be essential under divided government.
“I have the votes to continue serving as Democratic Leader,” Schumer said after Van Hollen announced his bid.
Maine independent Sen. Angus King, who caucuses with Democrats, and Nevada Democratic Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen back him. US media reports put at least 14 caucus members publicly behind Schumer and four behind Van Hollen, though both camps dispute how much support they hold among uncommitted members. The caucus is expected to pick its leader by secret ballot on Dec. 1, and the winner needs a majority of Democratic votes.
House: Jeffries under pressure without a rival
In the House, Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries is seeking to become the first Black speaker. No challenger has formally emerged, but activists and newly elected lawmakers are pressing him for commitments on policy and leadership reform. Jeffries succeeded Nancy Pelosi as House Democratic leader in 2023.
Ohio Rep.-elect Don Leonard has publicly questioned his leadership. Colorado’s Melat Kiros and other incoming members want commitments on universal health care, immigration and limits on US military aid to Israel. Some incoming moderates from competitive districts are asking for more focus on local economic concerns and on representing constituencies that previously backed Trump.
Jeffries still has the backing of senior Democrats and prominent progressives, including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Pramila Jayapal and Greg Casar. Ocasio-Cortez has defended new members’ right to question prospective leaders about their priorities, while Jeffries has pointed to the party’s successful campaign to retake the House.
In a Nov. 4 letter announcing his candidacy, Jeffries named three priorities for the next Congress: affordability, accountability and American values. His agenda covers health care costs, housing, tariffs, immigration and investigations into the Trump administration.
Democrats are also split over term limits for committee leaders. Supporters say limits would open doors for younger lawmakers, while opponents, including some senior Congressional Black Caucus members, say they would weaken experienced legislators.
According to Axios, Jeffries plans to ask for a counted, secret-ballot vote on his speaker nomination instead of selection by acclamation, which could reveal how much support he has.
House Democrats hold internal leadership elections on Wednesday and Thursday. Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark is running for majority leader and California Rep. Pete Aguilar for majority whip. Reps. Sara Jacobs and Lauren Underwood are competing for caucus vice chair.
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