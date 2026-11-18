Nvidia Surges Nearly 4 Precent as USD115.8B Revenue Crushes Forecasts
(MENAFN) Nvidia shares jumped in premarket trading on Wednesday after the US chipmaker posted stronger-than-expected quarterly results and guided to higher fourth-quarter revenue than Wall Street had projected. The stock was up 3.8% as of 0945GMT.
AI-focused cloud providers rallied alongside it. CoreWeave climbed 6.6%, Nebius rose 8.2% and Iren gained 7.4%.
Nvidia posted third-quarter revenue of $115.8 billion for its 2027 fiscal year, a 103% increase from a year earlier and 20% above the previous quarter. That topped the analyst consensus of $109.1 billion. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $2.68, ahead of the expected $2.48.
The data center business, which supplies computing systems for artificial intelligence workloads, drove the gains. Its revenue surged 110% year-on-year to $107.6 billion, roughly 93% of the company’s total.
Looking ahead, Nvidia projected fourth-quarter revenue of $130 billion, plus or minus 3%, against analyst expectations of $125.1 billion. The outlook includes an extra week in the quarter and assumes no data center computing revenue from China.
The company also said it has started shipping its Vera Rubin NVL72 computing platform, with systems already running at partners including CoreWeave and Nebius. The results put fresh attention on neocloud providers, specialized firms that rent out cloud computing capacity powered by advanced AI chips.
The report arrived amid leadership uncertainty at Nvidia. CEO Jensen Huang resigned last week, and the board said on the earnings call that it does not intend to reinstate him. Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress is serving as interim CEO while the company searches for a permanent successor.
AI-focused cloud providers rallied alongside it. CoreWeave climbed 6.6%, Nebius rose 8.2% and Iren gained 7.4%.
Nvidia posted third-quarter revenue of $115.8 billion for its 2027 fiscal year, a 103% increase from a year earlier and 20% above the previous quarter. That topped the analyst consensus of $109.1 billion. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $2.68, ahead of the expected $2.48.
The data center business, which supplies computing systems for artificial intelligence workloads, drove the gains. Its revenue surged 110% year-on-year to $107.6 billion, roughly 93% of the company’s total.
Looking ahead, Nvidia projected fourth-quarter revenue of $130 billion, plus or minus 3%, against analyst expectations of $125.1 billion. The outlook includes an extra week in the quarter and assumes no data center computing revenue from China.
The company also said it has started shipping its Vera Rubin NVL72 computing platform, with systems already running at partners including CoreWeave and Nebius. The results put fresh attention on neocloud providers, specialized firms that rent out cloud computing capacity powered by advanced AI chips.
The report arrived amid leadership uncertainty at Nvidia. CEO Jensen Huang resigned last week, and the board said on the earnings call that it does not intend to reinstate him. Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress is serving as interim CEO while the company searches for a permanent successor.
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