MENAFN - AzerNews) Alimat Aliyeva Read more

Azerbaijan's national football team has improved its position in the latest FIFA World Rankings, climbing three places to reach 124th position with 1,145.18 points.

The team coached by Aykhan Abbasov achieved the improvement following two consecutive victories in international competitions.

Azerbaijan defeated Liechtenstein 1–0 in the UEFA Nations League and secured a 3–1 victory over Andorra in an international friendly. These results contributed to the national team's rise in the global rankings.

Spain currently leads the FIFA World Rankings with 2,004.48 points, followed by Argentina in second place with 1,966.13 points. France occupies third position with 1,950.82 points.