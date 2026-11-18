MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Armenian Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan has cancelled his planned visit to Moscow on November 18.

According to TASS, the decision was made because two other Armenian ministers were unable to attend the scheduled meeting at the last minute.

"The agenda included discussions on customs regulation. However, two of my ministerial colleagues were unable to participate at the last minute," Papoyan explained.

The minister noted that the meeting itself had not been cancelled. Instead, the talks will take place in Moscow at the level of deputy ministers, who are already in the Russian capital.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had signed an order sending Papoyan on a two-day working visit to Moscow on November 18-19.

The visit was intended to include consultations on the Eurasian Economic Union's (EAEU) trade policy and the development of priority industrial sectors.

Image: TASS