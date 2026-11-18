MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kyiv region, Ukrinform reports.

The injured include three women and a 12-year-old girl.

Two private houses and a passenger car caught fire at the impact site. Nearby households were also damaged.

Four people killed in explosion in Kyiv region's Brovary district

Rescuers and medical personnel are working at the scene. Police officers are documenting the aftermath of yet another enemy attack.

Photos: National Police of Ukraine