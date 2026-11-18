Russian Attack On Kyiv Region Leaves Four Injured, Including Child
The injured include three women and a 12-year-old girl.
Two private houses and a passenger car caught fire at the impact site. Nearby households were also damaged.Read also: Four people killed in explosion in Kyiv region's Brovary district
Rescuers and medical personnel are working at the scene. Police officers are documenting the aftermath of yet another enemy attack.
Photos: National Police of Ukraine
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