MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 18 (Petra) -- The United Arab Emirates wants to expand its economic and investment partnerships with Jordan, and Emirati companies and institutions are interested in projects presented at the 2026 Jordan–EU Investment Conference, UAE Ambassador to Jordan Sultan Al Shamsi said Wednesday.

Al Shamsi told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that several Emirati institutions and companies operating in Jordan are representing the UAE at the conference. He credited King Abdullah II with supporting efforts to improve Jordan's investment climate and attract investors to the country.

The ambassador said the conference sessions had introduced participants to projects across several sectors in Jordan. The participating Emirati companies, he added, are exploring which projects they could pursue with Jordanian partners.

Al Shamsi noted that economic ties between the two countries have continued to grow under their Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, which opens opportunities for closer cooperation, increased trade, and investment in each other's markets.

He cited the Aqaba–Shidiya–Maan railway project, whose groundbreaking King Abdullah II and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan attended in October. Al Shamsi said the railway would strengthen Jordan's transport and logistics sectors and provide infrastructure to support businesses and future investment.

Emirati investors already have interests in several sectors in Jordan, Al Shamsi said. He added that the projects on offer could encourage further joint investment. The UAE wants to build on those partnerships in the coming years to support economic development in both countries, he added.

//Petra// AO