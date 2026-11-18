Erwin, Tennessee, United States - Nov. 18, 2026 - Janet Moore announces the release of The Life That Would Not Be Quiet, a deeply personal memoir exploring the experiences, relationships, and inner discoveries that shaped her journey from survival to self understanding.

Through honest storytelling, Moore examines the patterns that can follow us through life, the impact of childhood experiences, and the courage required to look beneath the surface of our own stories. Her memoir invites readers to reflect on the connections between the past and present while discovering the possibility of change.

From early childhood challenges and complicated family relationships to personal struggles, loss, and renewal, The Life That Would Not Be Quiet follows one woman's journey of recognizing the invisible forces that influenced her choices. Moore shares how understanding these patterns allowed her to see her life from a new perspective and begin creating a future built on awareness and personal growth.

A retired Certified Public Accountant and Certified Municipal Finance Officer, Moore spent much of her career working with numbers and logic before discovering a new path focused on personal transformation. She is now a certified hypnotherapist and life mastery consultant, helping others identify limiting patterns and create meaningful change.

More than a memoir, The Life That Would Not Be Quiet is a reflection on resilience, forgiveness, and the process of becoming fully aware of who we are and who we can become. Moore's story encourages readers to examine their own experiences, recognize the patterns they carry, and understand that the past does not have to determine the future.

“I spent years living inside my own story without seeing the patterns beneath it,” says Janet Moore.“Writing this book allowed me to step outside the frame, understand the connections, and share what I discovered with others who may recognize parts of their own journey.”

With its themes of family, healing, relationships, and personal transformation, The Life That Would Not Be Quiet offers hope to anyone who has questioned why they repeat certain patterns or wondered whether meaningful change is still possible.

The Life That Would Not Be Quiet is available for readers seeking an honest and inspiring story about resilience, self discovery, and the power of creating a life that reflects who they truly are.

About Janet Moore

Janet Moore is a retired Certified Public Accountant and Certified Municipal Finance Officer. After years of working primarily from a logical and analytical perspective, she developed a passion for personal transformation and became a certified hypnotherapist and life mastery consultant. She lives in the mountains of eastern Tennessee, where she continues to explore creativity, reflection, and the stories that shape human experience.

Book Name: The Life That Would Not Be Quiet

Author Name: Janet Moore

ISBN Number: 979-8952851559

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