MENAFN - GetNews) PR Gun study of 162,328 press releases finds Monday beats Tuesday for press releasesPR Gun analyzed 162,328 press releases published between May 1 and November 14, 2026. Tuesday carried 22.7% of them and Monday carried 17.4%, so a release sent on a Monday competes with about 24% fewer announcements than one sent on a Tuesday.

United States - Nov. 18, 2026 - Most companies send their news on the busiest day of the week. A new analysis of 162,328 press releases by PR Gun, a press release distribution service, found that Tuesday carried 22.7% of all releases published between May 1 and November 14, 2026, more than any other day. Monday carried just 17.4%. That means a release sent on a Monday competes with about 24% fewer announcements than the same release sent on a Tuesday.

What is the best day to send a press release?

If the goal is less competition, the data points to Monday. Here is how the 162,328 releases split across the week.

Tuesday, 22.7% (36,879 releases)

Thursday, 21.9% (35,494 releases)

Wednesday, 19.9% (32,332 releases)

Monday, 17.4% (28,180 releases)

Friday, 14.0% (22,695 releases)

Saturday, 2.5% (4,018 releases)

Sunday, 1.7% (2,730 releases)

Tuesday and Thursday together carried 44.6% of everything published. Friday is quieter still, with 38% fewer releases than Tuesday, but many reporters are wrapping up their week by then. Monday gives a release a full working week of attention with far less company in the inbox. Weekends carried only 4.2% of releases, which makes them quiet but also thinly read.

What time of day is busiest?

The same pattern shows up by the hour. PR Gun's free press release publication heatmap maps 75,256 releases with a recorded publication time. The darkest cells sit on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings around 8 and 9 a.m. Eastern. Anyone can use the heatmap, cite it, or embed it on their own site.

Does Thanksgiving week change the plan?

Thanksgiving falls on Thursday, November 26. For many US newsrooms that takes Thursday and Friday off the table, which leaves three normal weekdays that week. Of those three, Monday is the least crowded on a typical week. Teams with news that can't wait until December can aim for Monday, November 23, and give reporters two full days before the holiday. More timing guidance is in PR Gun's guide to the best time to send a press release.

What else crowds a release?

Timing is only half of it. The study also measured the releases themselves, using the 158,186 that had full text.

The average headline ran 98 characters, and 80.8% of headlines ran past 70 characters, where search results often cut them off.

19.2% of releases had no image. A release needs an image of at least 400 by 300 pixels to appear in Google News.

14.3% called something "innovative," and 3.8% opened with a version of "proud to announce," "pleased to announce" or "excited to announce."

A short headline, a real image and plain wording are free. PR Gun's free press release auditor checks a draft for these issues before it goes out.

Send your next release on the quiet day

PR Gun customers write and submit releases from one dashboard and get a report showing where each one was published, usually within about 24 hours. Distribution starts at $49 per release. From the $99 plan up, releases also reach more than 500 US news sites, including the digital affiliates of FOX, NBC, CBS and ABC. Compare PR Gun plans and schedule your release for a Monday.

Methodology

PR Gun analyzed 162,328 press releases published on major US newswires and distribution services between May 1 and November 14, 2026. Day of week is based on the publication date each service recorded. Headline, image and wording figures use the 158,186 releases with full text. The hourly heatmap uses a separate sample of 75,256 releases with a recorded publication time, converted to Eastern Time. Shares describe this sample, not every release published worldwide.

About PR Gun

PR Gun is a press release distribution service for startups, small businesses and agencies. Customers write, submit and track releases from one dashboard and get a report on where each release was published. Learn more at prgun.