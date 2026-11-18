On November 17, 2026, Foshan Melifon Electronics Co., Ltd. (brand: Melifon) organized its employees for a team-building hike up Zaomu Mountain, located in southern Yanghe Town, Gaoming District, Foshan, Guangdong Province. The team followed the mountain trails to the main summit, where they marked the climb with group photos and team activities, using the outdoor ascent to strengthen collaboration and communication among members.

Gathering Together for a Shared Journey

On the day of the event, the team gathered at the entrance of Zaomu Mountain scenic area. In front of the artificial rockery and waterfall, five employees in matching light-gray polo shirts stood side by side, holding a blue Melifon banner that reads "One heart, one mission, one journey; Co-create, co-share, co-win." Another team member held the company flag, which carries the brand slogan "Create exquisite products. Craft with extraordinary skill." (Craft good products with ingenuity). After the group photo, the team set off along the trail toward the main peak.

Climbing Together Through Scenic Mountain Trails

The main peak of Zaomu Mountain stands 804.5 meters above sea level, the highest mountain in Foshan, known locally as the "First Peak of Foshan." The trail winds upward along the slope, flanked by dense vegetation. Along the way, the team paused at viewpoints to look out over the rolling ridges; red bougainvillea and silver grass swayed in the foreground, while distant mountain ranges stretched under a clear blue sky. Members climbed step by step, reminding one another of the trail conditions and sharing water supplies, advancing toward the summit at their own pace.

Reaching New Heights with Team Spirit

The team reached the main summit of Zaomu Mountain. In front of the stone railing at the peak, five employees once again held up the blue Melifon banner side by side, while one member raised the company flag above their head as it unfolded in the mountain wind. Beyond the railing, layered ridges stretched out under a clear sky. The group posed together at the summit to mark their arrival.

Sharing Memorable Moments at the Summit

After reaching the top, the team took a short rest at the summit. Several hands raised drink cups beside the stone railing, while the Melifon flag was laid flat on the stone surface; looking down from the peak, the valleys and distant town unfolded beneath the blue sky. During the break, members shared their impressions of the climb, then descended the mountain as planned, bringing the team-building outing to a close.

Event Background

Zaomu Mountain sits in southern Yanghe Town, Gaoming District, Foshan, Guangdong Province. Its main peak rises 804.5 meters, the highest elevation in Foshan, and is nicknamed the "First Peak of Foshan." This outing was an internal team-building event of Foshan Melifon Electronics Co., Ltd., designed to strengthen teamwork through hiking and to showcase the staff's spirit. The company name in this release follows "Foshan Melifon Electronics Co., Ltd.," and the brand mark is "Melifon."

About Us

Foshan Melifon Electronics Co., Ltd. is a specialized manufacturer of indoor and outdoor cooking accessories based in Foshan, Guangdong, China. We integrate R&D, manufacturing, and global distribution to deliver high-quality BBQ grill lights,smart meat thermometers and household thermometer hygrometer to customers worldwide.