In the practical application scenarios of automotive chassis systems and new energy energy storage thermal management systems, pipeline joint leakage and interface cracking have always been one of the most frequent and typical failure modes in the industry, as well as key quality pain points strictly controlled by major vehicle manufacturers and energy storage equipment suppliers. Traditional pipeline assemblies mostly adopt external clamp locking and mechanical press-fitting to fix hoses and joints. The assembly accuracy highly depends on manual operation experience, which easily causes uneven clamping force, alignment deviation and excessive fitting gaps. Under complex working conditions such as long-term vehicle vibration, alternating cold and heat cycles of the system, and continuous medium scouring, the joint positions are prone to loosening, delamination and micro-cracks, eventually leading to defective failures such as coolant leakage, vacuum leakage and oil circuit pressure relief, which directly affect the operational stability and service life of vehicles and energy storage equipment.

To completely solve the inherent defects of traditional assembly structures, the fluid pipeline industry is comprehensively promoting process iteration and upgrading, shifting from the traditional clamp assembly and mechanical press-fitting mode to the integrated injection encapsulation molding process, which greatly improves the integrity, tightness and structural strength of the bonding interface between hoses and metal or plastic joints from the structural level. Through high-temperature and high-pressure rubber injection, the integrated encapsulation process enables the rubber body to fully fuse and fill the matching area of the joints, completely eliminating the physical gap between the hose and the joint and achieving dead-angle-free sealing connection. This molded structure can effectively resist chemical erosion from coolants, fuel, lubricating oil and other media, while greatly improving the ability of pipeline assemblies to resist high and low temperature alternation and cyclic fatigue vibration, minimizing batch quality fluctuations caused by manual assembly errors and human factors.

Multiple laboratory durability test data show that pipeline assemblies produced by the integrated injection encapsulation process have far better sealing stability and pulse durability life than products with traditional clamp and press-fitting structures, with no leakage, no cracking and no delamination during long-term operation, showing remarkable reliability advantages. With the continuous upgrading of industrial quality standards, the quality control focus of vehicle manufacturers and energy storage buyers has shifted from traditional finished product sampling inspection to front-end process control and process quality management. Customers generally require suppliers to provide complete PFMEA failure analysis reports, standardized process control plans and full-batch quality traceability systems to strictly audit enterprise process stability and mass production consistency. In this context, component enterprises with independent mold development, integrated encapsulation process R&D and stable mass production capabilities have significant competitive advantages in customer sample certification, reliability audit and project designation, making it easier to pass the strict qualification audit of high-end supply chains.

About Us

Suzhou Desenfu Automotive Technology Co., Ltd. is a Tier 1 OEM supplier of automotive fluid pipelines with profound historical heritage and cutting-edge technical strength. Since our establishment in 1954, we have been dedicated to the R&D, manufacturing, and supporting services of automotive hoses, nylon pipes, multi-layer composite pipes, and pipeline assemblies.