MENAFN - GetNews) Corporate Donors data shows 18,000 foundations still accept grant applicationsCorporate Donors tracks 141,000 active US grantmakers that give about $412 billion a year. About 18,000 of them, roughly one in eight, accept applications from nonprofits they don't already fund, and about 1,300 are company-sponsored foundations.

United States - Nov. 18, 2026 - Giving Tuesday is December 1, and most nonprofits will spend the next six weeks chasing year-end money. Many will waste that time writing to foundations that never read unsolicited requests. New data from Corporate Donors, a database of US foundations and corporate funders, shows that of 141,000 active grantmakers, about 18,000 accept applications from nonprofits they don't already fund. That's roughly one in eight.

How many foundations accept grant applications?

Corporate Donors tracks 141,000 grantmakers that have given in recent years, with about $412 billion in grants paid in their most recent year of giving and 3.1 million individual grant records. Most of those funders give only to organizations they pick themselves. About 18,000 say on their IRS returns that they accept applications. For a small development team, that list is the difference between a pipeline and a guessing game.

Which companies give the most through their foundations?

About 1,300 of the active funders are company-sponsored foundations. The largest by grants paid in their most recent filing are the Genzyme Charitable Foundation ($224 million), The Bank of America Charitable Foundation ($216 million), the JPMorgan Chase Foundation ($207 million), the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative Foundation ($166 million), the Wells Fargo Foundation ($157 million) and The Coca-Cola Foundation ($117 million). Some of the biggest accept applications and some are invite only, and a nonprofit can't tell which from a logo on a sponsor wall. The Coca-Cola Foundation, for example, accepts applications, listed 246 grants and gave a typical grant of $260,000. The full corporate foundations list ranks the 100 largest.

How do nonprofits find funders that fit?

Start with the cause and the place. Every funder profile shows what the foundation funds, where it gives, who it has funded before, how much a typical grant is and how to apply. A youth program in California can filter to funders that support youth, give in California and accept applications, then work down a short list instead of a long one. Anyone can search funders free with no account, or browse foundations by state.

What should a nonprofit do before Giving Tuesday?

Pick 10 funders that accept applications, give to your cause and give in your state. Read who they funded last year and how big those grants were. Note every deadline. A December letter to a foundation that only funds by invitation goes nowhere. A December application to one that takes them can be the grant that pays for next year.

Find your first 10 funders this week

Every Corporate Donors plan includes all 141,000 active funders, full contacts and application details, grant lists and monthly updates. Seed is $99 a month for small development teams, Growth is $299 for grant writers and growing nonprofits, and Impact is $799 for consultants and multi-state organizations. Each starts with a 3-day free trial, and you can cancel anytime. Compare Corporate Donors plans and build your year-end list today.

About Corporate Donors

Corporate Donors helps nonprofits find the companies and foundations that fund work like theirs. It shows who each funder supports, how much it gives and how to apply, and it refreshes every month. Learn more at corporatedonors.