MENAFN - GetNews) Media List data shows 1.2 million podcasts and 69,000 journalistsMedia List's database of 1,571,932 media contacts now includes more than 1.2 million podcasts, 194,000 YouTube channels and about 69,000 newsroom journalists, roughly 17 podcasts for every journalist. PR teams that only pitch newsrooms are pitching the smallest part of the media.

United States - Nov. 18, 2026 - If your pitch list is all journalists, you're pitching the smallest part of the media. Media List's database of 1,571,932 media contacts now includes more than 1.2 million podcasts and 194,000 YouTube channels, next to about 69,000 newsroom journalists. That works out to roughly 17 podcasts for every journalist, and it changes who PR teams can reach this holiday season.

How many podcasts are there to pitch?

Here is what the 1,571,932 contacts in Media List break down into today.

Podcasts, more than 1.2 million

YouTube channels, about 194,000

Newsroom journalists, editors and producers, about 69,000

Newsletters, about 29,000

Blogs, about 29,000

The contacts span 126 countries. Among contacts with a known country, the US leads with 132,112, followed by the UK with 32,473, India with 27,845, Canada with 18,538 and Australia with 12,575.

What do these shows actually cover?

Podcasts and creators cover far more ground than a newsroom beat list. The largest topic groups in the database are society and culture (270,899 contacts), education (238,355), business (232,046), religion (148,031), news (147,558), arts (140,361) and health (131,162). A software founder, a nonprofit and a local restaurant can each find hundreds of shows that already talk to their audience. Media List's creator and podcast lists group them by platform and topic.

Who should you pitch for holiday gift guides?

Gift guide season runs from now through mid-December, and the hosts who build those guides are not only in newsrooms. Media List counts 45,588 contacts tagged family, 25,777 tagged travel, 19,728 tagged food and 16,999 tagged fashion across journalists, podcasts and creators. For consumer brands, the fashion, beauty and lifestyle media list is a good place to start, then widen to podcast hosts in the same topics.

How do you find the right show?

In Media List you search journalists, podcasts, YouTube channels, newsletters and blogs in one place, then filter by topic, country and language. On Professional and Scale plans, AI search takes a plain English request like "podcasts in the US about small business" and sets the filters for you. Save the results as a list and start a campaign from it. More numbers on what's inside are on the media database statistics page.

Build your holiday pitch list this week

Media List Basic is $99 a month for founders and freelancers pitching their own news, and Professional is $399 a month for PR pros and in-house teams. Both start with a 3-day free trial, and you can cancel anytime. See Media List plans and have your first podcast list ready today.

Methodology

Counts come from the Media List database on November 15, 2026, as shown in the Media List dashboard. Contact types are podcasts, YouTube channels, journalists (including editors, reporters and producers), newsletters and blogs. Topic counts include every contact type, and a contact can carry more than one topic. Country counts include only contacts with a known country.

About Media List

Media List is a media database for PR teams, agencies, publicists and founders. It brings journalists, podcasts, YouTube channels, newsletters and blogs into one search, with lists and campaigns built in. Learn more at medialist.