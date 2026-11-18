MENAFN - GetNews) The site at brbnbot lists prices for 94 sought-after bottles, including Blanton's, Pappy Van Winkle and Fortaleza tequila, sorted from lowest to highest and updated weekly.

SAN DIEGO, CA - Nov. 18, 2026 - BourbonBot ( ), a free price comparison website for hard-to-find bourbon, today announced that it now tracks prices for 94 bottles from 239 online liquor stores in the United States. Shoppers can open one page per bottle and see every store's price, sorted from lowest to highest. Prices update weekly from the stores.

Why Bourbon Prices Vary So Widely

Allocated bourbons such as Blanton's, Eagle Rare, Weller and Pappy Van Winkle rarely sit on store shelves at the suggested retail price. Online stores set their own prices, and the same bottle can cost two or three times more at one shop than at another. This week, the lowest listed price for Van Winkle Family Reserve Rye 13 Year on BourbonBot was $699.99, while other stores asked more than $1,800 for the same bottle. Finding a fair price usually means checking dozens of store websites one at a time.

“I built BourbonBot because I was tired of opening fifty tabs to find out what a bottle of Blanton's should cost,” said Allen Ma, founder of BourbonBot.“Now you can see every store's price on one page and decide for yourself.”

What Each Bottle Page Shows

Every bottle page lists the store, the price, the bottle size, the date the price was last updated and how long the store's website has been registered. A size filter shows 750ml bottles by default, and other sizes such as 375ml and 1.75L are compared per 750ml so they line up with standard bottles. Bottles released in yearly editions, including the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection, Little Book chapters and Fortaleza Winter Blend, have a release menu so shoppers can compare the same year across stores. Each listing also includes the store's phone number and email address where available, so shoppers can ask about shipping before they order.

The site covers Blanton's, Eagle Rare, Weller, E.H. Taylor, Stagg, the Van Winkle lineup, Michter's, Old Forester Birthday Bourbon, Orphan Barrel, WhistlePig and more. This week BourbonBot added Van Winkle Family Reserve Rye 13 Year and Fortaleza Blanco, Reposado, Añejo and Winter Blend tequila.

A Price Guide, Not a Store

BourbonBot does not sell alcohol and is not affiliated with any store it lists. Prices do not include shipping or tax. Before buying, shoppers should confirm that the store ships to their state, read the store's reviews and check whether the order is for pickup or delivery.

BourbonBot is free to use, requires no account and works on phones and computers. Visit to compare prices.

About BourbonBot

BourbonBot is a free price tracker for hard-to-find bourbon, based in San Diego, California. The site compares prices for 94 bottles from 239 online liquor stores in the United States, with prices updated weekly from the stores. Learn more at .