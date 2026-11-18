MENAFN - GetNews) OSG students have secured offers at some of the most selective quantitative firms in finance. The company credits a training system it built entirely in-house.

New York, United States - Nov. 18, 2026 - One Strategy Group (OSG), a career training firm with offices in New York and London, has developed a proprietary training system for quantitative finance recruiting. In the past year, Its students have received 87 offers globally from firms including Citadel Securities, Jane Street, Optiver, IMC, SIG, Two Sigma, D.E. Shaw, Millennium and Balyasny.

These firms hire few candidates each year, and their interviews test not only whether a candidate can solve a problem, but how the candidate thinks out loud, adjusts under pressure and defends a decision made with incomplete information. OSG built its system around that standard: a proprietary simulated exchange, a package of diagnostic mock interviews, five progressively harder research projects and a network of 80 quantitative mentors. Individually, some components could be imitated. Together, the company argues, they cannot.

The approach shows in cases like Terry (a pseudonym). He had no olympiad medals and no early tutoring, and his first attempt at recruiting on his own stalled. After joining OSG, he passed three rounds of interviews at Citadel Securities and accepted a quantitative trading internship in New York.

What changed was not how much he practiced but what his practice revealed. In repeated trading simulations, OSG mentors noticed that his reasoning was usually sound but his decisions came late: he waited for a certainty the market would never offer. Fixing that required a different kind of training from fixing a gap in probability theory.

Diagnosis before drills

"Quant" covers at least three careers. Quantitative traders price instruments and manage risk in real time; researchers search for signals and test whether they survive scrutiny; developers build the low-latency systems both depend on. Employers differ as sharply as roles. Proprietary trading firms and market makers emphasize probability, expected value and market-making games; quantitative hedge funds lean toward statistics, machine learning and research discussion; bank quant desks focus on derivatives pricing and risk models.

A common mistake, OSG says, is treating quant recruiting as a coding exercise. A strong programmer who cannot reason about expected value under uncertainty may struggle in a trading interview, while a strong mathematician who cannot explain their reasoning mid-solution may fail even with the right answer.

OSG matches each student's background and temperament against these paths with input from its 80 quantitative mentors. They include traders and researchers working across equity derivatives, commodities, fixed income and digital assets, with specialisms ranging from volatility trading and statistical arbitrage to machine learning and systematic macro. Students hear from people doing each job before committing to one.

Eight modules, fifteen diagnostics

Once a direction is set, students work through eight modules: probability and brainteasers, statistics, mathematics, options theory, programming, machine learning, market-making games and quantitative projects. Content is recalibrated each recruiting cycle based on student outcomes and mentor input, and case studies and examinations test application rather than recall.

Progress is measured through 15 diagnostic mock interviews, from a 45-minute screening test through tiered probability sessions, statistics, options theory, live coding, machine learning, two behavioral rounds and a "CV grill" in which mentors interrogate a student's projects. Every session uses standardized scoring that tracks not only accuracy but reasoning speed, clarity and composure.

Two students may miss the same probability problem for different reasons: one misunderstands conditional probability, while the other reasons correctly but cannot articulate it in time. Because every session is scored on the same dimensions, mentors can tell which failure is which and route each student to different training.

A trading floor built in-house

For trading candidates, the centerpiece is the OSG Trading Game, a simulated exchange developed internally. It runs four formats: market-making exercises focused on fair value, spreads and risk limits; timed arbitrage games followed by individual profit-and-loss attribution; an open-outcry pit in which eight to 10 students quote and trade verbally while a mentor runs the market; and algorithmic strategy simulations in which students code, backtest and execute automated strategies on OSG's exchange.

The debrief carries as much weight as the trading. Mentors ask why a student quoted a particular price, how the quote moved when information changed and why a risk was accepted. A profitable trade does not necessarily reflect a good decision, and a losing one may have been correct. Many students first experience the pace of a live trading assessment here, not in front of an employer.

Research that survives questioning

Research-oriented candidates complete five projects of increasing difficulty: rolling-beta analysis under the capital asset pricing model, GARCH volatility forecasting, a multifactor alpha model, a gradient-boosting prediction exercise centered on overfitting, and a statistical arbitrage strategy built on cointegration testing and pairs trading. Each comes with a code framework and guidance on presenting the work in an interview.

The emphasis is on making projects defensible. A backtest can look profitable because it assumes trades were executed at a closing price using data that was not available until later. Mentors push students to check information timing, transaction costs and out-of-sample performance, the issues an interviewer is most likely to probe.

Why the system is hard to copy

A competitor could license a textbook, hire several traders or write its own practice sets. What is harder to reproduce is the loop connecting OSG's components. Diagnostics generate standardized data on how students perform. That data shapes curriculum and mentor assignments. Trading simulations and projects expose weaknesses that mock interviews then test. And the company's recruiting database, built on more than 4,000 offers received by its students across industries, informs timing: which firms run early-year programs, when applications open and where reapplication restrictions make an unprepared first attempt costly.

Each part depends on the others, and each improves with every cohort. A new provider would need years of students moving through the same system to build comparable calibration.

Many of the students behind OSG's results do not fit the traditional profile. An Emory student who joined as a first-year later received an IMC trading internship offer in Chicago, and a Williams College student with no finance background received a quantitative trading offer from UBS. An Oxford mathematics student who had once considered math her weakest subject received a quantitative trading offer from IMC in Amsterdam after an earlier final-round rejection. A Columbia student completed 76 interviews in a single season and finished with offers from IMC, Two Sigma and Goldman Sachs.

The real question

Quantitative finance will keep its mystique. But its rewards attach to very different careers, and preparing for the wrong one can cost a full recruiting cycle. The question OSG asks first is not how to break into quant, but which kind of quant a student should become.

About One Strategy Group

Founded in 2018, One Strategy Group (OSG) is a career training firm headquartered in New York, with an additional office in London. It provides specialized preparation for students pursuing careers in investment banking, private equity, hedge funds and other buy-side roles, quantitative finance, management consulting and technology. OSG serves as an exclusive recruiting partner to more than 100 university student associations. Its services include career assessment, technical training, professional mentorship, recruiting strategy and interview preparation.

Source: FINANCIAL TIMES