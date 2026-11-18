MENAFN - GetNews) The database combines seven years of recruiting outcomes, from Blackstone and Goldman Sachs to McKinsey and Citadel Securities, with real-time insights from a network of more than 1,500 working industry professionals.

NEW YORK - Nov. 18, 2026 - One Strategy Group (OSG), a career training firm specializing in finance recruiting, from investment banking to private equity, hedge funds and other buy-side firms, as well as quantitative finance, consulting and technology, has developed a proprietary recruiting database built on more than 4,000 offers received by its students over the past seven years. The database pairs historical recruiting outcomes with real-time insights from working professionals to build preparation strategies tailored to each student's academic background, target role and geographic market.

Recent cycles show how quickly it has grown. OSG students received 154 offers in 2021, 408 in 2022, 566 in 2023, 701 in 2024 and 910 in 2025. As of Oct. 12, the 2026 cycle had already produced 697 offers: 164 at bulge-bracket banks, 63 at elite boutiques, 173 at middle-market banks, 87 at private equity and other buy-side firms, 44 at hedge funds and quantitative trading firms, 87 in management and economic consulting, and 79 in technology and other sectors.

Investment banking accounts for the largest share, reflecting how many undergraduates banks hire each year, but the buy-side results are where the numbers become most striking. In the 2025 cycle, OSG students received 10 offers from Blackstone, about a quarter of the firm's roughly 40 U.S. summer analyst positions for 2027, spanning credit and insurance, real estate private equity, real estate capital markets and tactical opportunities. They also received seven offers from KKR, six from Ares, five from Bain Capital, three from Point72 and one from Bridgewater.

Results in other sectors follow a similar pattern. An OSG student has received Goldman Sachs' New York investment banking sophomore summer offer in each of the past three years, and OSG students received 20 Evercore offers in 2024 and 16 in 2025. In consulting, they secured 123 offers in 2025, 36 of them at McKinsey, BCG and Bain. Quantitative offers have come from Citadel Securities, Jane Street, Optiver, IMC and Two Sigma.

What the database captures

The database is built around recruiting outcomes, including students' universities, target roles, employer types, office locations and application timing. That allows OSG to show a student which firms, groups and offices candidates with comparable profiles have actually reached, and when they needed to be ready.

This matters most for students outside traditional recruiting pipelines. Guided by that data and his mentors, a Claremont McKenna College economics and computer science student focused on credit investing and received a 2027 summer offer from Ares, along with investment banking offers from PWP, Rothschild & Co and Bank of America. A New York University drama major repositioned toward asset management and received a 2027 summer analyst offer from Goldman Sachs Asset Management's private equity group.

Mentors who are still in the market

Data shows where to aim. OSG's mentors determine how students get there. Every OSG mentor is a front-line professional active in the industry they coach, whether investment banking, private equity, hedge funds, quantitative trading, consulting or technology. They include a private equity investment manager at a bulge-bracket bank's asset management arm, a partner at an AI-focused venture capital firm, a technology private equity investor who has led more than $1.5 billion in transactions, and a vice president at a $10 billion alternative asset manager. The quantitative track alone draws on 80 traders and researchers across equity derivatives, commodities, fixed income and digital assets.

OSG pays premium compensation to recruit and retain mentors of this caliber, so students receive current perspectives on deal activity, market conditions and hiring priorities rather than secondhand material. Each student works with roughly 40 mentors across more than 70 one-on-one sessions, supplemented by weekly webinars led by managing director-level bankers and consulting partners. Rather than relying on one generalist adviser, candidates receive feedback from specialists in technical preparation, industry knowledge, recruiting strategy and role-specific mock interviews.

From banking to the buy-side

For investment banking candidates, preparation covers financial statement analysis, valuation, transaction concepts and financial modeling, with mentors testing whether students can defend their assumptions when challenged. Private equity candidates go further into leveraged buyout modeling and investment judgment.

In fundamental investing and long/short equity, candidates must show independent investment reasoning. In one case, OSG arranged for 14 experienced investors to challenge a student's stock pitches ahead of an interview with a major hedge fund, pressing on valuation assumptions, investment risks and alternative readings of the thesis.

A proprietary quant curriculum

In quantitative finance, OSG first matches each student to trading, research or development, then trains them through eight learning modules and diagnostic mock interviews scored on accuracy, reasoning speed and communication. Trading candidates practice on OSG's proprietary simulated exchange; research candidates complete five progressively harder modeling projects. The database adds timing, mapping which firms run early-year programs and where reapplication policies make a first attempt especially consequential.

Keeping pace with AI

As AI reshapes the technology sector, OSG has built out its technology track to match. In the 2026 cycle, its students received 79 offers in technology and other sectors. Recent software engineering offers include OpenAI in San Francisco, Databricks in Silicon Valley and Amazon, along with AI engineering roles at Bending Spoons, a European technology unicorn, and technology roles at hedge funds Squarepoint and Man Group. With AI automating routine coding, employers now weigh system design, project depth and communication more heavily, and OSG's technology mentors, all working engineers and product leaders, train students to explain the decisions behind their work, not just the code.

Across every track, OSG emphasizes that effective preparation depends less on access to content than on direction and feedback. The database identifies where opportunities have opened; mentors help students become candidates who can take them.

Although historical recruiting outcomes cannot guarantee future offers, OSG considers its database a resource for helping candidates make informed decisions about career targeting and preparation.

About One Strategy Group

Founded in 2018, One Strategy Group (OSG) is a career training firm headquartered in New York, with an additional office in London. It provides specialized preparation for students pursuing careers in investment banking, private equity, hedge funds and other buy-side roles, quantitative finance, management consulting and technology. OSG serves as an exclusive recruiting partner to more than 100 university student associations. Its services include career assessment, technical training, professional mentorship, recruiting strategy and interview preparation.

Source: Reuters