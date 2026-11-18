(MENAFN- GetNews) Yancheng City, Jiangsu Province, China-November 18, 2026 Jiangsu Kangyu Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd. has highlighted four coating exhaust treatment projects using rotary concentrators combined with regenerative thermal oxidizers (RTOs). The installations serve automotive, equipment manufacturing and radiator production facilities, with total exhaust airflows ranging from 128,000 to 340,000 m3/h. The project configurations show how single and dual concentrator arrangements can accommodate different airflow volumes and outlet concentration requirements. Each system concentrates volatile organic compounds (VOCs) into a smaller air stream for downstream oxidation. Project Specifications

Project Concentrator airflow RTO airflow Inlet / outlet limit BYD Shenzhen 128,000 m3/h 6,500 m3/h 300 / ≤30 mg/m3 BYD Zhengzhou 2 × 160,000 m3/h 20,000 m3/h 300 / ≤15 mg/m3 Suizhou Changyue 160,000 + 180,000 m3/h 20,000 m3/h 350 / ≤35 mg/m3 Youbang Radiator in Lu'an 200,000 m3/h 18,000 m3/h 550 / ≤40 mg/m3

Figures are project parameters supplied by Kangyu. Outlet concentration limits are project-specific requirements.

Configurations Matched to Each Facility

The Shenzhen BYD project uses one Model 3700 rotary concentrator. In Zhengzhou, two Model 3900 units each handle 160,000 m3/h, providing a combined capacity of 320,000 m3/h. The Zhengzhou installation has the lowest specified outlet concentration limit among the four projects, at 15 mg/m3.

At Suizhou Changyue New Energy Equipment, two Model 4250 concentrators serve a combined exhaust airflow of 340,000 m3/h. The Youbang Radiator project in Lu'an, Anhui, uses one Model 4250 unit for 200,000 m3/h, with a specified inlet concentration of 550 mg/m3.

Concentration and Heat Recovery in One Process

Rotary concentration reduces the airflow requiring high-temperature treatment. The RTO then uses regenerative heat exchange to recover energy from treated gas and support the oxidation process. System selection depends on exhaust composition, airflow, concentration and operating conditions.

Kangyu provides design, manufacturing, installation and commissioning services for industrial exhaust treatment. Manufacturers planning a coating line or upgrading existing equipment can contact the team to discuss their process requirements.

Coating Project Photos

BYD Shenzhen coating exhaust treatment project

BYD Zhengzhou coating exhaust treatment project

Coating Project Photos

Suizhou Changyue coating exhaust treatment project

Youbang Radiator coating exhaust treatment project

Coating Project Photos

Kangyu company overview

Kangyu Begins Commissioning a 15,000 m3/h Pelletizing Exhaust Treatment System

Jiangsu Kangyu Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd. has completed installation and begun commissioning a 15,000 m3/h pelletizing exhaust treatment system for the Dalian Haixin project at a Chengdu Environmental Investment Group facility.

The system combines a pneumatic swirl scrubber, activated carbon adsorption and concentration, and catalytic oxidation. It was developed for pelletizing exhaust containing dust, oil mist and VOCs under elevated temperature and humidity conditions.

Installation work included equipment positioning, ductwork welding, electrical connections and automated controls. With the main installation complete, the project team has moved into integrated commissioning under load.

Pretreatment for the Adsorption Stage

The pneumatic swirl scrubber provides initial exhaust treatment. It is intended to remove particulate matter and some water-soluble components before the gas reaches the activated carbon stage, helping reduce the contaminant load on downstream equipment.

Capturing and Concentrating VOCs

The pretreated exhaust passes through activated carbon adsorption vessels, where VOCs are captured. The multiple-vessel arrangement supports adsorption and desorption cycles, transferring the captured compounds into a smaller air stream for further treatment.

Catalytic Oxidation of the Concentrated Stream

The concentrated desorption stream is treated by catalytic oxidation. The catalyst supports the oxidation of suitable organic compounds at lower temperatures than direct thermal oxidation. This stage works with the upstream adsorption system as part of the combined treatment process.

Commissioning Before Operational Handover

Commissioning focuses on coordinating the treatment stages and adjusting operating parameters. The project team is checking equipment operation, automated controls and system performance under site conditions before operational handover.

The installation remains in commissioning. Final operating performance will be assessed through the subsequent testing and acceptance process.

About Kangyu

Based in Yancheng, Jiangsu Province, Kangyu provides environmental treatment services covering research and development, engineering design, equipment manufacturing, installation, commissioning and operational support. Its industrial exhaust treatment applications include plastics recycling, pelletizing, chemical fiber production and rubber processing.

Commissioning Project Photos

Dalian Haixin pelletizing exhaust treatment project

Pelletizing exhaust treatment installation

Kangyu Reviews 2025 Operations and Sets Priorities for 2026

Jiangsu Kangyu Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd. held its 2025 year-end review meeting to assess departmental performance and discuss priorities for 2026. Employees from production, sales, engineering, procurement and project delivery took part in the review.

The meeting focused on the contribution of each department and the coordination required to take projects from customer requirements through equipment manufacturing and site installation.

Production and Procurement

The production team reviewed manufacturing activities, quality control and workflow coordination. Maintaining production schedules and equipment quality remained central to its support for project delivery.

The procurement team reviewed material quality and supply scheduling, including coordination with production and other departments to support ongoing work.

Sales and Engineering

The sales team reviewed customer engagement and market development, with a focus on understanding customer requirements and coordinating responses across the business.

The engineering team reviewed its contribution to technical solutions and project execution. Design support and timely technical responses were recognized as important parts of the company's service to customers.

Project Delivery

The project team reviewed its work in coordinating installation schedules, managing project quality and supporting execution on site. Cooperation between project delivery, engineering, production and procurement was a recurring theme throughout the meeting.

Priorities for 2026

Kangyu identified continued departmental cooperation, professional customer service and reliable project execution as priorities for the year ahead. The company will continue to strengthen coordination between technical design, manufacturing and site delivery.

The meeting also recognized employees' contributions during 2025 and thanked teams for their work across the business. Kangyu will build on this collaboration as it supports customers with environmental treatment projects in 2026.

Year End Review Photos

Kangyu 2025 year end review meeting

Kangyu 2025 year end review meeting

Year End Review Photos

Kangyu 2025 year end review meeting

Kangyu 2025 year end review meeting

Year End Review Photos

Kangyu 2025 year end review meeting

Kangyu 2025 year end review meeting

Year End Review Photos

Kangyu 2025 year end review meeting

Kangyu 2025 year end review meeting

Year End Review Photos

Kangyu 2025 year end review meeting

About Us

KangYu EnTech started with a simple belief: industrial exhaust treatment should solve problems for production, not create new ones. Over the past 26 years, we have grown from a local equipment manufacturer into an experienced engineering and manufacturing team serving plastic recycling, pelletizing, coating and printing factories. Every project begins with understanding the customer's materials, process and real operating challenges.