MENAFN - GetNews) Foshan City,Guangdong,China-November 18, 2026

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A Handcrafted Mattress Designed Around Layered Support and Refined Comfort

For European bedroom, hospitality and furniture project buyers, this premium handmade mattress brings together a carefully structured spring system, resilient comfort materials and traditional hand-finishing. Its construction combines a 7-coil pure cool-fabric independent pocket silent spring unit, two layers of mini bubble springs, two DuPont Q elastic layers, black horsehair and a wool-cotton blend.

The result is a mattress with a clear material story and a specification-led product structure. Each layer contributes a different function, from independent support and motion control to progressive cushioning, resilient response and a naturally textured comfort feel.

Seven-Coil Pure Cool-Fabric Pocket Springs for Quiet, Independent Support

At the heart of the mattress is a 7-coil pure cool-fabric independent pocket silent spring unit. The pocketed construction allows the spring unit to respond more independently across the sleeping surface, helping create a stable and balanced support experience for different sleeping positions.

The silent spring configuration is designed for a calmer sleep environment by helping reduce the spread of movement through the spring unit. This makes the mattress a practical option for couples, guest bedrooms, boutique accommodation and premium residential projects where sleeping comfort and quiet performance are both important.

Dual Mini Bubble Spring Layers for Progressive Cushioning

Above and within the comfort structure, the mattress uses a 1.4-wire mini bubble spring layer and a smaller 1.2-wire mini bubble spring layer. These two spring layers create a more responsive transition between the main support unit and the upper comfort materials.

The mini bubble springs are designed to add a flexible cushioning effect without relying on a single comfort material alone. Their layered placement supports a more graduated feel, helping the mattress combine underlying stability with a softer, more adaptable upper response.

DuPont Q Elastic Layers for Resilient Comfort

Two DuPont Q elastic layers are incorporated into the mattress structure. These resilient layers help connect the spring components with the natural filling materials, contributing to a fuller surface feel and a more responsive transition when the sleeper changes position.

The DuPont Q layers are part of a balanced comfort system rather than an isolated feature. Together with the pocket springs and mini bubble springs, they help create a combination of support, cushioning and resilience suitable for premium bedroom applications.

Black Horsehair and Wool-Cotton Blend for a Natural Comfort Profile

Black horsehair adds a distinctive natural fiber layer to the mattress. Its springy fiber character supports ventilation within the comfort build and contributes to a more resilient, structured feel. It also gives the mattress a premium material story that appeals to buyers who value traditional mattress craftsmanship and natural filling elements.

A wool-cotton blend works alongside the horsehair to create a softer and more balanced comfort transition. The combination of wool and cotton brings a naturally layered hand feel, while the spring system beneath provides the structural foundation required for everyday sleep use.

The natural filling materials are used as part of a complete layered construction. Actual care, ventilation and protection should follow the final product specifications and the recommended use environment.

Traditional Hand Tufting and Hand-Finished Edge Work

The mattress is finished with hand tufting, hand-finished side work and hand-finished surface detailing. These processes help secure the comfort layers, maintain the intended surface structure and create the distinctive crafted appearance associated with a premium handmade mattress.

Hand tufting is not only a visual detail. By connecting the upper layers at selected points, the technique helps control layer movement and supports a more stable, structured surface. The hand-finished side construction also adds definition to the mattress edge and reinforces its tailored appearance.

For retailers, designers and hospitality buyers, the hand-finished construction provides an immediately recognisable point of difference from standard machine-finished mattresses. It communicates craftsmanship, material depth and a premium positioning at the point of presentation.

Performance Advantages of the Layered Construction

The mattress is designed around the coordinated performance of its spring, fiber and hand-finishing layers:

Independent support

The 7-coil pocket spring unit provides a structured support foundation with a more independent response across the sleeping surface.

Quiet sleep experience

The silent spring configuration is designed to help limit the spread of movement through the spring unit.

Progressive cushioning

The 1.4-wire and small 1.2-wire mini bubble spring layers help create a more gradual comfort transition.

Resilient response

Dual DuPont Q elastic layers contribute to a fuller, more responsive surface feel.

Natural material character

Black horsehair and a wool-cotton blend add a natural fiber profile and a layered tactile experience.

Handcrafted structure

Hand tufting and hand-finished side work create a more tailored surface and edge appearance.

A Premium Mattress Solution for European Residential and Hospitality Buyers

This handmade mattress is suitable for luxury bedrooms, private villas, premium apartments, boutique hotels, guest rooms, serviced residences and furniture projects that require a distinctive combination of comfort materials and traditional workmanship. Its blue-and-white gingham cover gives the mattress a memorable visual identity, while the layered construction supports a specification-led B2B product presentation.

For European buyers, the product offers a combination of recognisable premium cues: pocket spring support, mini bubble spring comfort layers, DuPont Q elastic materials, horsehair, wool-cotton filling and hand tufting. This makes it relevant to retailers seeking a differentiated premium mattress, interior designers developing layered bedroom concepts and hospitality purchasers specifying comfort-led furniture packages.

As an integrated furniture trading and manufacturing enterprise, the supplier can present the mattress through a complete product story covering materials, internal construction, craftsmanship and project positioning. Buyers can use the specification framework to discuss mattress sizes, cover options, comfort preferences and project quantities according to their own requirements.

Product Highlights at a Glance7-coil pure cool-fabric independent pocket silent springs

Establish a stable and quieter support foundation.

1.4-wire and small 1.2-wire mini bubble springs

Add layered, progressive cushioning response.

Dual DuPont Q elastic layers

Enhance resilience and surface comfort.

Black horsehair

Adds a natural, springy fiber layer to the comfort system.

Wool-cotton blend

Creates a softer natural comfort transition.

Hand tufting and hand-finished side work

Highlight the mattress's handcrafted construction and tailored appearance.

Premium blue-and-white gingham cover

Gives the mattress a distinctive presentation for bedroom and hospitality projects.

Conclusion

A Specification-Driven Handmade Mattress with a Distinctive Craft Story

This premium handmade mattress combines independent pocket silent springs, dual mini bubble spring layers, DuPont Q elastic materials, black horsehair, a wool-cotton blend and traditional hand finishing. The result is a layered mattress solution that balances structured support, resilient comfort, natural material character and a carefully crafted appearance.

For European retailers, designers, hospitality buyers and project contractors, it offers a strong premium product proposition supported by clear specifications and a differentiated craftsmanship story. It is designed for buyers who want more than a standard mattress and are looking for a memorable combination of comfort layers, spring engineering and handmade detail.

About Us

Based in Foshan, the world‐renowned furniture hub, our brand Qingyumai serves customers globally.

We are an integrated furniture manufacturer covering R&D, production and international sales.

With over 10 years of global‐market experience and our own production facility, we own more than 100 original patents.