Massey Ferguson's Micro-Drama Series Mitti Ke Matwale Breaks New Ground In The Indian Tractor Industry
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Chennai, November 18, 2026: Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited (TAFE) has ventured into a new dimension of consumer engagement with the launch of a micro-drama series titled Mitti Ke Matwale. The Indian major incorporated in 1960 at Chennai, India, is one of the largest tractor manufacturers in the world and the second largest in India by volumes – TAFE sells over 214,000 tractors annually.
The campaign centres around TAFE's iconic tractor brand, Massey Ferguson, which has released a new dimension of consumer engagement with the launch of this Shorts series. It marks TAFE's foray into entertainment-led brand storytelling, bringing together compelling narratives, relatable characters and the spirit of rural India. With digital media increasingly becoming an integral part of content consumption, the series adopts a vertical, mobile-first format with short, interconnected episodes. This allows audiences to engage with the story in a format suited to their everyday viewing habits, while creating an opportunity for the brand to connect with consumers through meaningful and relatable storytelling.
Presented as a TAFE Original, Mitti Ke Matwale is a 28-episode series starring actor Hardeek Joshi in the lead role of Arya, it revolves around a young man who returns to his village following an unexpected family crisis. What begins as a homecoming soon becomes a larger journey involving his father's unfinished dream, the aspirations of an entire village and the challenges that test his courage and conviction. Through themes of family, ambition, relationships and community, the series captures the realities, aspirations and enduring spirit of rural life, with the Massey Ferguson Tractor playing the role of a true companion throughout the series.
The initiative reflects TAFE's approach to taking its engagement with consumers beyond conventional brand communication. For generations, Massey Ferguson tractors have been an integral part as an important member of its farming families, extending beyond their role as agricultural machinery to become a part of their livelihoods, experiences and family journeys. Mitti Ke Matwale builds on this association, bringing Massey Ferguson into the narrative as a natural part of rural life rather than positioning it as a standalone product showcase.
Through Mitti Ke Matwale, TAFE is boldly exploring the potential of short-form media, incisively leveraging current digital trends as a medium to build stronger consumer connections. The initiative also reinforces the company's continued focus on understanding its consumers, their evolving preferences and the cultural contexts that shape their lives.
Mitti Ke Matwale began streaming on 15 October 2026, with episodes released daily on Massey Ferguson India's official YouTube channel. The series is available to watch for free, with the complete journey unfolding through its scheduled festive-season run.
The campaign centres around TAFE's iconic tractor brand, Massey Ferguson, which has released a new dimension of consumer engagement with the launch of this Shorts series. It marks TAFE's foray into entertainment-led brand storytelling, bringing together compelling narratives, relatable characters and the spirit of rural India. With digital media increasingly becoming an integral part of content consumption, the series adopts a vertical, mobile-first format with short, interconnected episodes. This allows audiences to engage with the story in a format suited to their everyday viewing habits, while creating an opportunity for the brand to connect with consumers through meaningful and relatable storytelling.
Presented as a TAFE Original, Mitti Ke Matwale is a 28-episode series starring actor Hardeek Joshi in the lead role of Arya, it revolves around a young man who returns to his village following an unexpected family crisis. What begins as a homecoming soon becomes a larger journey involving his father's unfinished dream, the aspirations of an entire village and the challenges that test his courage and conviction. Through themes of family, ambition, relationships and community, the series captures the realities, aspirations and enduring spirit of rural life, with the Massey Ferguson Tractor playing the role of a true companion throughout the series.
The initiative reflects TAFE's approach to taking its engagement with consumers beyond conventional brand communication. For generations, Massey Ferguson tractors have been an integral part as an important member of its farming families, extending beyond their role as agricultural machinery to become a part of their livelihoods, experiences and family journeys. Mitti Ke Matwale builds on this association, bringing Massey Ferguson into the narrative as a natural part of rural life rather than positioning it as a standalone product showcase.
Through Mitti Ke Matwale, TAFE is boldly exploring the potential of short-form media, incisively leveraging current digital trends as a medium to build stronger consumer connections. The initiative also reinforces the company's continued focus on understanding its consumers, their evolving preferences and the cultural contexts that shape their lives.
Mitti Ke Matwale began streaming on 15 October 2026, with episodes released daily on Massey Ferguson India's official YouTube channel. The series is available to watch for free, with the complete journey unfolding through its scheduled festive-season run.
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