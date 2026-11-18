Sundara Townhomes Add New Housing Choices To Vaughan Community
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Vaughan, Ontario, November 18, 2026: Finding a home that fits daily needs is an important decision for many people. In Vaughan, Ontario, different types of homes are available for people with different lifestyles and space requirements. Sundara Townhomes is one residential development adding more housing choices to the Woodbridge Park neighbourhood. Located at 5390 Steeles Avenue West, the project features traditional and urban townhome designs with a range of layouts.
Different Home Styles and Layouts
32 townhome units built by Sierra Building Group are a part of the development. Consisting of three floors, the townhomes feature a range of different sizes and layouts to choose from, providing variety to those searching for the right property.
The usual size of a traditional townhome begins at 1,512 sq. Ft., with each offering three bedrooms. Certain residences have bonus rooms that can function as a home office, personal space or entertainment area. Also available are walkout basements and backyard yards for spacious lifestyle options.
In addition to the pocket condos, there are also townhomes being built in the city. They start at about 822 square feet, with one, two, and three bedrooms, including single-level and multi-level townhomes. Some of the units may even have a balcony or rooftop terrace that offers an outdoor space for relaxation and enjoying the outdoors.
A Neighbourhood With Everyday Facilities
Where you live is frequently a key factor in your decision. You want to be close to the places you go to most, like school, the park, the store and the train.
The development is located in the mature Vaughan community of Woodbridge Park. Amenities such as parks and walking trails, schools, restaurants, and shopping are in close proximity to the development. North Humber Park is a nearby outdoor park for walks and outdoor activities.
In addition to the shopping centre, the area is also close to Steeles Avenue, the public transit system, and the highway. These options offer convenient alternative ways for people to get to work, to an adjacent community or to other parts of the Greater Toronto Area.
For families, the availability of local schools, sports, and community services may be relevant to choosing a neighbourhood. Additional amenities or services can increase the number of considerations for residents when shopping for a house.
Adding Another Residential Option to Vaughan
Sierra Building Group has more than 35 years of experience in residential and commercial development, according to the published project information. Its work includes residential communities across Southern Ontario and the United States.
With different home sizes, room layouts and outdoor features, Sundara Townhomes adds another housing option to the Woodbridge area. People interested in the project can review its home designs, location and neighbourhood details before making property decisions.
The project page lists an estimated starting price of $700,000 and an estimated move-in year of 2025. Readers should check with the relevant sales representative for updated pricing, availability and development information.
About Condo Royalty
Condo Royalty is an online real estate information platform covering new homes, townhomes and condominium developments across the Greater Toronto Area. Its website shares project details, home features and neighbourhood information to help readers explore different residential options.
Media Contact
Company: Condo Royalty
Phone: 416-885-8505
Website:
Different Home Styles and Layouts
32 townhome units built by Sierra Building Group are a part of the development. Consisting of three floors, the townhomes feature a range of different sizes and layouts to choose from, providing variety to those searching for the right property.
The usual size of a traditional townhome begins at 1,512 sq. Ft., with each offering three bedrooms. Certain residences have bonus rooms that can function as a home office, personal space or entertainment area. Also available are walkout basements and backyard yards for spacious lifestyle options.
In addition to the pocket condos, there are also townhomes being built in the city. They start at about 822 square feet, with one, two, and three bedrooms, including single-level and multi-level townhomes. Some of the units may even have a balcony or rooftop terrace that offers an outdoor space for relaxation and enjoying the outdoors.
A Neighbourhood With Everyday Facilities
Where you live is frequently a key factor in your decision. You want to be close to the places you go to most, like school, the park, the store and the train.
The development is located in the mature Vaughan community of Woodbridge Park. Amenities such as parks and walking trails, schools, restaurants, and shopping are in close proximity to the development. North Humber Park is a nearby outdoor park for walks and outdoor activities.
In addition to the shopping centre, the area is also close to Steeles Avenue, the public transit system, and the highway. These options offer convenient alternative ways for people to get to work, to an adjacent community or to other parts of the Greater Toronto Area.
For families, the availability of local schools, sports, and community services may be relevant to choosing a neighbourhood. Additional amenities or services can increase the number of considerations for residents when shopping for a house.
Adding Another Residential Option to Vaughan
Sierra Building Group has more than 35 years of experience in residential and commercial development, according to the published project information. Its work includes residential communities across Southern Ontario and the United States.
With different home sizes, room layouts and outdoor features, Sundara Townhomes adds another housing option to the Woodbridge area. People interested in the project can review its home designs, location and neighbourhood details before making property decisions.
The project page lists an estimated starting price of $700,000 and an estimated move-in year of 2025. Readers should check with the relevant sales representative for updated pricing, availability and development information.
About Condo Royalty
Condo Royalty is an online real estate information platform covering new homes, townhomes and condominium developments across the Greater Toronto Area. Its website shares project details, home features and neighbourhood information to help readers explore different residential options.
Media Contact
Company: Condo Royalty
Phone: 416-885-8505
Website:
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