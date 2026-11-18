Euro Area Inflation Surges to 4 Percent, Highest in 3 Years
(MENAFN) Inflation across the euro area accelerated to 4% in October, the highest reading in three years, as surging energy prices pushed consumer costs higher, finalized figures from Eurostat showed Wednesday.
The annual rate climbed from 3.8% in September and compares with 2.1% in October 2025. Prices rose 0.5% on the month.
Energy: the dominant driver
Energy was the single biggest force behind the increase. Annual energy inflation reached 21% in October, up from 19% in September and 14.3% in August. The category contributed 1.89 percentage points to the annual rate, compared with 1.72 points in September, and accounted for nearly half of headline inflation.
The rise came as wholesale energy markets contended with tighter supply and renewed geopolitical pressure. In its autumn forecast, the European Commission said Brent crude traded above $100 a barrel in October, at times surpassing its late-April peaks. Europe’s benchmark TTF gas price averaged €85 per megawatt-hour in October, up from roughly €30 in late February, and ended the month above €100.
The commission tied the pressure to disrupted energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz and damage to regional energy infrastructure.
Fuel costs were also filtering through to consumers. Eurostat said prices for fuel and lubricants used in personal transport across the EU were up 31.4% year on year in September, after gains of 23.8% in August and 16.9% in July.
Price pressures widen beyond energy
Services contributed 1.55 percentage points to euro area inflation in October. Non-energy industrial goods added 0.30 points, and food, alcohol and tobacco added 0.29 points.
Services inflation edged up to 3.3% from 3.2%, while food, alcohol and tobacco inflation rose to 1.5% from 1.3%. Non-energy industrial goods inflation increased to 1.2% from 1.1%. Core inflation, which strips out energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, rose to 2.6% from 2.5%.
EU-wide picture
Annual inflation in the European Union also rose to 4% in October from 3.8% in September, against 2.5% a year earlier.
Sweden recorded the lowest annual rate among member states at 0.6%, followed by Czechia and Denmark at 2.1% each. Romania posted the highest at 7%, ahead of Lithuania at 6.1% and Bulgaria at 5.9%.
Compared with September, annual inflation fell in nine member states, held steady in two and rose in 16.
The annual rate climbed from 3.8% in September and compares with 2.1% in October 2025. Prices rose 0.5% on the month.
Energy: the dominant driver
Energy was the single biggest force behind the increase. Annual energy inflation reached 21% in October, up from 19% in September and 14.3% in August. The category contributed 1.89 percentage points to the annual rate, compared with 1.72 points in September, and accounted for nearly half of headline inflation.
The rise came as wholesale energy markets contended with tighter supply and renewed geopolitical pressure. In its autumn forecast, the European Commission said Brent crude traded above $100 a barrel in October, at times surpassing its late-April peaks. Europe’s benchmark TTF gas price averaged €85 per megawatt-hour in October, up from roughly €30 in late February, and ended the month above €100.
The commission tied the pressure to disrupted energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz and damage to regional energy infrastructure.
Fuel costs were also filtering through to consumers. Eurostat said prices for fuel and lubricants used in personal transport across the EU were up 31.4% year on year in September, after gains of 23.8% in August and 16.9% in July.
Price pressures widen beyond energy
Services contributed 1.55 percentage points to euro area inflation in October. Non-energy industrial goods added 0.30 points, and food, alcohol and tobacco added 0.29 points.
Services inflation edged up to 3.3% from 3.2%, while food, alcohol and tobacco inflation rose to 1.5% from 1.3%. Non-energy industrial goods inflation increased to 1.2% from 1.1%. Core inflation, which strips out energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, rose to 2.6% from 2.5%.
EU-wide picture
Annual inflation in the European Union also rose to 4% in October from 3.8% in September, against 2.5% a year earlier.
Sweden recorded the lowest annual rate among member states at 0.6%, followed by Czechia and Denmark at 2.1% each. Romania posted the highest at 7%, ahead of Lithuania at 6.1% and Bulgaria at 5.9%.
Compared with September, annual inflation fell in nine member states, held steady in two and rose in 16.
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