MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Patent with 36 allowed claims covering twice-daily treatment in ovarian cancer and other solid tumors

Strengthens intellectual property supporting the dosing strategy used in the Company's ongoing Phase 2 program



TARPON SPRINGS, Fla., November 18, 2026 – Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (“Allarity” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: ALLR), a Phase 2 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing stenoparib (2X-121)-a differentiated, dual PARP and WNT pathway inhibitor-today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) has granted a U.S. patent covering stenoparib treatment regimens. The patent is to provide protection for the claimed methods into 2045.

The 36 allowed claims cover twice-daily oral administration of stenoparib, including specified dose levels and treatment schedules relevant to Allarity's clinical development program. They also encompass methods of treating advanced ovarian cancer and other solid tumors, including breast, colon, pancreatic and prostate cancers, as well as patients whose disease has not responded to prior therapies, including other PARP inhibitors.

“The commercial significance of this patent is enormous. Its coverage of our twice-daily dosing strategy is critical as this is the dosing regimen we intend to advance to pivotal trials,” said Thomas Jensen, Chief Executive Officer of Allarity Therapeutics.“A protection period extending into 2045 strengthens the foundation for continued investment in stenoparib and fuels future partnering discussions as we generate the clinical data needed to support FDA approval”.

The patent complements Allarity's previously issued U.S. patent covering its stenoparib-specific Drug Response Predictor (DRP®) companion diagnostic. Together, these patents enable the Company's strategy to develop stenoparib alongside a proprietary approach to identifying patients most likely to benefit.

The patent, titled Methods for Treating Cancer, has been assigned U.S. Patent No. 12,806,205 and arises from U.S. Patent Application No. 18/606,590.

About Allarity Therapeutics

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing personalized cancer treatments. The Company is developing stenoparib, a novel PARP/tankyrase inhibitor for patients with advanced ovarian cancer, and is using its proprietary DRP® technology to develop a companion diagnostic designed to identify patients expected to derive the greatest clinical benefit from stenoparib. Allarity's principal operations are located in Denmark, and its U.S. business address is in Florida. For more information, visit

About Stenoparib/2X-121

Stenoparib is an orally available, small-molecule dual-targeted inhibitor of PARP1/2 and tankyrase 1/2. Tankyrases have emerged as potential therapeutic targets in cancer due in part to their role in regulating the WNT signaling pathway. Aberrant WNT/β-catenin signaling has been implicated in the development and progression of numerous cancers, including drug-resistant cancers. Through its inhibition of PARP and the WNT signaling pathway, stenoparib has the potential to provide therapeutic benefit across multiple cancer types, including ovarian cancer, small cell lung cancer and colorectal cancer.

Allarity has secured exclusive global rights to develop and commercialize stenoparib, which was originally developed by Eisai Co., Ltd. and was formerly known as E7449 and 2X-121.

Under an earlier Phase 2 protocol evaluating stenoparib in patients with advanced ovarian cancer, Allarity observed promising and durable clinical benefit in patients who received two or more prior lines of therapy and were treated with stenoparib twice daily. Updated data from this earlier protocol were presented at the AACR Special Conference on Advances in Ovarian Cancer in September 2025. These analyses remain subject to change as the study data mature.

Based on the emerging clinical experience with stenoparib, Allarity developed a new protocol that began enrolling patients with platinum-resistant or platinum-ineligible ovarian cancer in the summer of 2025. Allarity has amended the protocol to add two patient groups that will be evaluated separately from the initial cohort enrolled under that protocol, namely patients with primary platinum-refractory disease and patients whose disease can be evaluated clinically but is not measurable under standard Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors (“RECIST”). The study is designed to advance the clinical development of stenoparib toward potential FDA approval.

In parallel, a separate Phase 2 trial evaluating stenoparib in combination with temozolomide for patients with relapsed small cell lung cancer, or SCLC, began enrolling in early 2026 and is currently enrolling patients at multiple U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs sites.

About the Drug Response Predictor – DRP® Companion Diagnostic

Allarity uses its drug-specific DRP® technology to identify patients who, based on the gene expression signature of their cancer, may be more likely to benefit from a particular drug. By screening patients before treatment and selecting those with a sufficiently high, drug-specific DRP score, the DRP technology is designed to increase the likelihood of therapeutic benefit.

The DRP methodology is based on comparisons of sensitive and resistant human cancer cell lines and incorporates transcriptomic data, clinical tumor biology filters and prior clinical trial outcomes. The DRP uses messenger RNA expression profiles derived from patient biopsies to generate drug-specific predictive scores.

The DRP® platform has demonstrated the ability to provide statistically significant predictions of clinical outcome following drug treatment across dozens of retrospective and prospective clinical studies. The platform is designed for potential application across multiple cancer types, is patented for dozens of anti-cancer drugs and has been extensively described in peer-reviewed scientific literature.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations or forecasts regarding future events. The words“anticipates,”“believes,”“continues,”“could,”“estimates,”“expects,”“intends,”“may,”“might,”“plans,”“possible,”“potential,”“predicts,”“projects,”“should,”“would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the scheduled issuance on November 24, 2026, the expected patent term extending into 2045, and the scope, validity, enforceability and commercial value of U.S. Patent No. 12,806,205; the ability of the patent claims to protect methods of treating cancer with stenoparib, including dosing regimens relevant to advanced ovarian cancer; the anticipated contribution of the patent to the Company's intellectual property and commercial strategy; and the Company's plans and ability to advance stenoparib toward late-stage development, regulatory approval and commercialization. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to multiple risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the patent issuance process, including potential delays or changes before grant; the scope, validity, enforceability, maintenance and interpretation of the patent; potential third-party challenges or other actions affecting the Company's intellectual property rights; the Company's ability to obtain, maintain and enforce intellectual property protection; the ability of stenoparib to demonstrate sufficient safety, efficacy, tolerability or clinical benefit to support further development or regulatory approval; the Company's ability to conduct, enroll and complete ongoing and future clinical trials; the possibility that prior clinical observations may not be confirmed in ongoing or future studies; and the Company's ability to secure sufficient financial, operational, manufacturing and clinical resources to continue development of stenoparib. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the risk factors and other disclosures in Allarity's filings with the SEC, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. These filings are available through the SEC's website. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise this information, except as required by applicable law.

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Allarity Therapeutics Granted U.S. Patent for Stenoparib's Clinical Dosing Regimen, with Protection Into 2045