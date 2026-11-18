MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HONG KONG, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3 E Network Technology Group Limited (Nasdaq: MASK) (the“Company” or“3e Network”), a business-to-business (“B2B”) information technology (“IT”) business solutions provider, today announced that on November 16, 2026, it received a letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) confirming that the Company had regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the“Minimum Bid Price Requirement”) and was therefore in compliance with the listing requirements of The Nasdaq Capital Market.

As previously disclosed in the Report on Form 6-K furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 30, 2026, the Company received a written determination letter (the“Staff Determination”) from the Listing Qualifications Staff (the“Staff”) of Nasdaq on October 27, 2026. The Staff Determination notified the Company that the Staff had determined to delist the Company's Class A ordinary shares from The Nasdaq Capital Market unless the Company timely requested a hearing before a Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the“Panel”).

The Staff Determination was issued pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A)(iv) as a result of the Company's non-compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement and its prior reverse share split within the preceding one-year period. The Company subsequently requested a hearing before the Panel to appeal the Staff Determination.

Consequently, the hearing before the Panel scheduled to take place on December 8, 2026 has been cancelled. The Company's securities will continue to be listed and traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market.

About 3 E Network Technology Group Limited

3 E Network Technology Group Limited is a business-to-business ("B2B") information technology ("IT") business solutions provider, committed to becoming a next-generation artificial intelligence ("AI") infrastructure solutions provider. It upholds the industry consensus of“AI and energy symbiosis” and has excellent vision in the field of energy investment. The Company's business comprises two main portfolios: the data center operation services portfolio and the software development portfolio. For more information, please visit the Company's website at

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as“approximates,”“assesses,”“believes,”“hopes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“estimates,”“projects,”“intends,”“plans,”“will,”“would,”“should,”“could,”“may” or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

3 E Network Technology Group Limited

Investor Relations Department

Email: ird@3emask.com

Website: