MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates and WUHU, China, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In November, LEPAS, Chery Auto's Premium NEV brand, will officially enter the Middle East market, with its full NEV product portfolio making its first collective appearance in the Gulf. The LEPAS L8 PHEV will launch progressively in the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar and other markets. Through design, LEPAS will also engage local customers in dialogue and co-creation, bringing premium NEV experiences shaped by distinctive aesthetics into everyday Gulf life and opening a new chapter in elegant mobility.







Taking Global Elegance Further, Opening a New Chapter in the Middle East

For LEPAS, 2026 marks the“Year of Elegant Delivery.” Since its European debut during Milan Design Week in April, LEPAS has continued to expand its global presence. Preorders for the LEPAS L8 have begun in several European countries, while deliveries of the LEPAS L6 and L4 continue in Southeast Asia and other regions. Entering the Middle East will mark another step in this expansion, introducing new cultural perspectives on elegant living.

The Gulf's NEV market is entering a period of sustained growth, with younger customers increasingly valuing design, individuality and quality. In a market rich in choice, brand must connect with local lifestyles. The Gulf's diverse lifestyles and vibrant creative scene offer LEPAS an ideal setting to build its premium identity through design and connect with customers through co-creation.

LEPAS's entry also builds on Chery Auto's established presence in the Middle East. Several brands under Chery Auto continue to strengthen their regional presence through new model launches this year. With its positioning as the“Preferred Brand for Elegant Mobility Life” and signature design language, LEPAS will bring Gulf customers premium NEV options that stand out for their design, while establishing its own brand identity backed by Chery Group's strengths.

Connecting with Gulf Culture Through Design

As LEPAS expands globally, design remains central to how it connects with customers. From creative exchanges during Milan Design Week and London Design Festival to cinematic experiences during the Venice Film Festival, LEPAS has worked with customers worldwide to explore different perspectives on elegance through design, art and culture. In the Middle East, LEPAS will invite emerging local designers and customers to bring Gulf influences, from colors and patterns to materials and light, into its design and mobility experiences. From exterior styling to cabin ambience and everyday comfort, design will shape every aspect of the experience, opening up new possibilities for elegance.







LEPAS also plans to collaborate with local lifestyle brands across industries, exploring how its design language can fit into everyday life in the Gulf. Through design, sports and music, customers can join creative exchanges blending local influences with global perspectives and express elegance in their own way. These collaborations will offer fresh interpretations of Gulf lifestyles and enrich LEPAS's“Drive Your Elegance” philosophy.

For LEPAS, entering the Middle East is about more than market expansion. It is an opportunity to connect with the Gulf's lifestyles, aesthetic sensibilities and creative communities. Together with local customers and partners, LEPAS will explore mobility experiences that bring together distinctive design and effortless comfort.

About LEPAS

LEPAS is Chery Auto's Premium NEV brand, dedicated to creating elegant mobility experiences for users worldwide. Committed to becoming the Preferred Brand for Elegant Mobility Life, LEPAS brings together Leopard Aesthetics, Elegant Technology, and Exquisite Space - transforming elegance into a driving experience you can see, feel, and trust. Supported by a growing global dealer network of more than 500 sales and service outlets, LEPAS is expanding its international footprint through localized operations, delivering products and experiences tailored to users across global markets.

About Chery Auto

Founded in 1997, Chery Auto is a global automotive manufacturer specializing in vehicle development, intelligent technologies, and new energy solutions. The company operates in more than 130 countries and regions, supported by a strong international network of research, production, and strategic partnerships. Chery Auto has remained China's No. 1 passenger vehicle exporter among Chinese brands for 23 consecutive years. Guided by its global philosophy of "In somewhere, For somewhere, Be somewhere," Chery Auto is committed to advancing sustainable mobility through continuous innovation and global collaboration.

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Company Name: LEPAS International

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