MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bromic Tungsten Smart-Heat heaters are on sale from November 13 to 30, 2026, and Infratech heaters are 20% off from November 23 to December 3, 2026

Smithtown, New York, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







BBQ Kitchen Pros is running Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales on premium patio heaters from Bromic Heating and Infratech. From November 13 to November 30, 2026, Bromic Tungsten Smart-Heat Electric heaters are 30% off and Bromic Tungsten Smart-Heat Gas heaters are 20% off. From November 23 to December 3, 2026, Infratech heaters are 20% off. The offers are listed on the company's patio heater deals page.

Homeowners, restaurants and contractors can save up to 30% on commercial-grade outdoor heaters from two premium brands.

“Patio heaters are what people are shopping for right now, and Bromic and Infratech are two brands that almost never discount. This is the best window of the year to buy one,” said Matt Jackson, owner of BBQ Kitchen Pros.

Bromic Tungsten Smart-Heat Offers

The Bromic offer covers Tungsten Smart-Heat Electric models from 2000W to 6000W at 30% off, and Tungsten Smart-Heat Gas 300 and 500 models at 20% off, in mounted and portable configurations and in natural gas or propane. The sale runs from November 13 to 30, 2026, and applies to these Tungsten Smart-Heat heaters only, not the whole Bromic range. Shoppers can browse the Bromic patio heaters online.

Infratech Sale From November 23

From November 23 to December 3, 2026, Infratech heaters are 20% off. The offer applies to heaters only; controls and accessories are not included. The range is available on the Infratech patio heaters page.

Why November

November is the peak month for patio heater shopping. US searches for“patio heater” reached about 38,000 in November 2025, the highest month of the year, according to Ahrefs. The sale lands as people set up patios for the holidays and colder weather.

Customers can also call and speak directly with the owner for help choosing between electric and gas and sizing heaters for their space.

About BBQ Kitchen Pros

BBQ Kitchen Pros is an owner-operated online retailer of premium outdoor kitchen equipment, grills and patio heaters, and an authorized dealer for brands including Bromic Heating and Infratech. Customers can reach the owner directly at 888-678-3530 or at bbqkitchenpros.com.

What is on sale in the BBQ Kitchen Pros Black Friday patio heater sale?

Bromic Tungsten Smart-Heat Electric heaters are 30% off and Bromic Tungsten Smart-Heat Gas 300 and 500 heaters are 20% off from November 13 to 30, 2026. Infratech heaters are 20% off from November 23 to December 3, 2026.

Does the BBQ Kitchen Pros Infratech offer include controls and accessories?

No. The Infratech offer applies to heaters only. Controls and accessories are not included.

Which Bromic configurations are included in the BBQ Kitchen Pros sale?

The Bromic offer covers Tungsten Smart-Heat Electric models from 2000W to 6000W and Tungsten Smart-Heat Gas 300 and 500 models, in mounted and portable configurations and in natural gas or propane.

Can customers get help choosing a patio heater from BBQ Kitchen Pros?

Yes. Customers can call 888-678-3530 and speak directly with the owner for help choosing between electric and gas and sizing heaters for their space.

Media Contact

Company: BBQ Kitchen Pros

Contact: Matt Jackson, Owner

Phone: 888-678-3530

Location: Smithtown, New York

Website:

CONTACT: Company: BBQ Kitchen Pros Contact: Matt Jackson, Owner Phone: 888-678-3530 Location: Smithtown, New York Website: