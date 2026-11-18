Capability is expected to lay the foundation for reference-free protein identification and expanded analysis of proteoforms

BRANFORD, Conn., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum-Si Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) (“Quantum-Si,”“QSI” or the“Company”), a proteomics technology company redefining protein analysis through single-molecule protein sequencing, today announced that it has demonstrated detection of all 20 naturally occurring amino acids in its Proteus development program, achieving its year-end 2026 goal ahead of schedule. The Company believes complete amino acid detection can expand the information obtained directly from individual protein molecules and establish the technical foundation for increasingly comprehensive protein identification, including reference-free approaches.

Proteins are constructed from an alphabet of 20 amino acids. Just as reading DNA sequences depends on distinguishing each of its four nucleotide bases, reading protein sequence requires distinguishing the full 20 amino acid alphabet. The Company believes detection of all 20 amino acids will become a foundational performance benchmark for protein sequencing technologies seeking to identify proteins and resolve meaningful sequence variation directly.

“Proteins contain an alphabet of 20 amino acids, and for the first time, we have demonstrated the ability to detect that complete alphabet at the single-molecule level,” said Jeff Hawkins, President and Chief Executive Officer.“We believe this is an important moment not only for Quantum-Si, but for the emerging field of protein sequencing. From this point forward, the question should not simply be whether a technology can generate information from a protein. The standard should increasingly be whether it can distinguish the full amino acid alphabet needed to read protein sequence and variation comprehensively.”

Hawkins continued,“The history of genomics shows that when scientists gain more complete access to biological sequence information, the impact can extend far beyond the initial instrument or application. Complete amino acid detection creates a foundation for reference-free protein identification and, over time, could open new approaches to studying proteoforms, sequence variants, post-translational modifications, engineered proteins and previously uncharacterized biology. We continue to focus on doing the work required to translate this achievement into a high-performing commercial product, but the significance of reaching all 20 amino acids should not be understated.”

Quantum-Si is now working to incorporate 20 amino acid detection into a developmental sequencing kit for use on Proteus instruments. As that work progresses, the Company expects to share additional data demonstrating continued improvements in Proteus performance and progress toward commercial launch.









Figure 1: The 20 amino acids that make up proteins, grouped by side-chain chemistry. Quantum-Si has now demonstrated detection of all 20 in its Proteus development program.

About Quantum-Si Incorporated

Quantum-Si is transforming proteomics with a benchtop platform that brings single-molecule protein analysis to every lab, everywhere. The Company's platform enables real-time kinetic-based detection and allows researchers to move beyond traditional, multistep workflows and directly access dynamic, functional protein insights with unparalleled resolution. By making protein analysis simpler, faster, and more informative, Quantum-Si is accelerating proteomic discoveries to improve the way we live. Learn more at quantum-si.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The actual results of the Company may differ from its expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as“expect,”“estimate,”“project,”“budget,”“forecast,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“may,”“will,”“could,”“should,”“believes,”“predicts,”“potential,”“continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations with respect to future performance and the development and commercialization of products, services and applications; its anticipated cash runway; the anticipated timing of product launches and product capabilities, including Proteus; the expected amino acid detection capabilities of Proteus, including the expected timing and successful incorporation of detection of all 20 amino acids into a developmental sequencing kit and the expected detection of all 20 amino acids in the commercial kit at launch; the expected performance of Proteus, including relative to the interim data presented at the 2026 World HUPO Congress, and the timing and content of any related data updates; the potential for detection of all 20 amino acids to expand customer interest in Proteus and the Company's addressable market; the timing and content of anticipated updates regarding Proteus system performance, commercial readiness and customer interest, including the Proteus pre-order program; the expected duration and effects of the transition from Platinum to Proteus, including customer purchasing behavior, installed-base consumable activity, customer migration programs and customer planning for Proteus; the expected timing and successful completion of system integration, optimization, verification, validation, manufacturing-readiness and launch-readiness activities; the Company's supply chain, procurement and inventory plans; the expected benefits of the Company's development-process, organizational and cost-control actions, including the reduction in force; and any financial guidance.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are outside the Company's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the inability to maintain the listing of the Company's Class A common stock on The Nasdaq Stock Market; the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth and retain its key employees; the Company's ongoing leadership transitions and succession planning; the Company's ability to successfully implement organizational changes, including workforce reductions, cost-control actions and development-process improvements, without disrupting product development, launch readiness, employee retention or customer engagement; the possibility that additional technical, integration, performance, reliability, verification, validation, manufacturing-readiness or launch-readiness challenges may arise or take longer or cost more to address than expected; supply chain constraints, component shortages or extended lead times, including those resulting from demand related to artificial intelligence; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the ability of the Company to raise financing in the future; the success, cost and timing of the Company's product development and commercialization activities, including the use and benefit of artificial intelligence in these and other activities; the commercialization and adoption of the Company's existing products and the success of any product the Company may offer in the future, including Proteus; the potential attributes and benefits of the Company's commercialized Platinum protein sequencing instruments and kits and the Company's other products, including Proteus once commercialized; the Company's ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for its products, and any related restrictions and limitations of any approved product; the Company's ability to identify, in-license or acquire additional technology; the Company's ability to maintain its existing lease, license, manufacture and supply agreements; the Company's ability to compete with other companies currently marketing or engaged in the development or commercialization of products and services that serve customers engaged in proteomic analysis, many of which have greater financial and marketing resources than the Company; the size and growth potential of the markets for the Company's products and services, and its ability to serve those markets once commercialized, either alone or in partnership with others; the Company's estimates regarding future expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; the Company's financial performance; the Company's defense and initiation of litigation matters; and other risks and uncertainties described under“Risk Factors” in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in the Company's other filings with the SEC. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Investor and Media Contact

Jeff Keyes

Chief Financial Officer

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