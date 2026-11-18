A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Version 1 delivers results for major lotteries worldwide, 11 languages, jackpot information, lottery news and guides, free games, and a ticket portal that will serve as the site's affiliate traffic area, with new features rolling out on a frequent basis

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports Entertainment Gaming Global Corporation ("SEGG Media" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: SEGG) today announced that the new Lottery.com is live, completing the relaunch the Company announced on November 11. The site is a lottery information site with language selection, built to help players around the world follow the games they play and find authorized sales agents for those games. Today's launch is version 1 of the platform, and the Company plans to add features and markets on a frequent basis.

The relaunch puts into operation the affiliate model approved by the Company's Board in July 2026, with Lottery.com serving as SEGG Media's master global affiliate platform and as an information and affiliate hub. Lottery.com does not sell tickets or accept wagers. Its ticket portal will serve as the site's affiliate traffic area, directing players to authorized sales agents and giving affiliate partners, including licensed lottery operators, a place to promote their games. Affiliate referrals are expected to activate shortly, and only where online lottery play is licensed and legal. The site is also built to generate advertising and sponsorship revenue as its audience grows.

What's live in version 1



Results Center. Latest winning numbers for lotteries around the world, including games such as Powerball and Mega Millions, EuroMillions, EuroJackpot, Canada Lotto 6/49, Italy's SuperEnalotto, Spain's La Primitiva, Japan's Loto 6 and Mexico's Mexlotto. Results update as draws are completed.

11 languages. English, Chinese, Hindi, Spanish, French, Arabic, Bengali, Portuguese, Russian, Indonesian and Urdu.

News and guides. Results roundups, Lottery 101 explainers on topics such as cash option versus annuity and how bonus balls work, a Winners Guide for players who match their numbers, and Smart Play content on budgeting and responsible play.

Tickets and jackpots. A dedicated portal with current jackpot information that will serve as the site's affiliate traffic area, directing players to authorized sales agents for the games they play. Affiliate referrals are expected to activate shortly.

Free games. Free, points-based forecasting games on jackpot milestones, draw trends and lottery records, offered for entertainment purposes only. No money is wagered. Responsible play. Legal-age notices and Smart Play guidance throughout the site.

Coming soon

The Company expects to add charity raffles, skill games, social games and promotions to Lottery.com in upcoming releases. Each will be offered only where permitted under applicable law in the markets where it is available.

"The lottery courier business has changed significantly over the last several years," said Gregory Potts, Chief Operating Officer of SEGG Media. "Rather than rebuild the courier model, we're focused on the revenue a marquee brand can earn today through advertising, sponsorship and affiliate referrals. Version one is the foundation. A growing number of people now ask AI assistants for answers instead of using search engines, and an exact-match domain like Lottery.com carries real weight in that shift. We're building the site with an AI-first mindset, so its results and information serve players whether they visit directly or ask an AI agent."

The new Lottery.com is available now at .

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG) is a global sports, entertainment, and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including Sports.com, Concerts.com, TicketStub.com, Lottery.com, and Veloce Media Group. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming, and technology-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company's strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "could," "should," "will," "may," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project," "initiatives," "continue," the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to: delays in the rollout of new Lottery.com features; the Company's ability to attract and monetize audience traffic; the timing and terms of affiliate activations; legal and regulatory requirements governing lottery advertising and affiliate marketing in each market; the ability of the Company and its partners to fund and execute new market launches; competition; the Company's ability to secure additional capital and continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to timely file its SEC reports and comply with Nasdaq Listing Rules; and those additional risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Form 10-K filed by the Company with the SEC on July 10, 2026, and the other documents filed, or to be filed, by the Company with the SEC.

CONTACT: For additional information SEGG Media... 737-587-3391 SEGG Investors... 737-787-3891