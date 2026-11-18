MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new Security Center MCP connector gives organizations a controlled way to use their preferred AI assistants with Security Center and streamline everyday system management

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), the global leader in enterprise physical security software, today announced the Security Center MCP (Model Context Protocol) connector, a tool that allows enterprise organizations to connect their preferred AI assistants to GenetecTM Security Center. Leveraging the open and unified Genetec platform, the MCP connector supports a wide range of physical security activities, from deploying and maintaining systems, doors, and devices to monitoring and day-to-day operations.







The MCP connector provides a consistent way to connect AI assistants, such as Microsoft Copilot, Anthropic's Claude, and OpenAI's ChatGPT to Security Center capabilities. Administrators control which Security Center MCP permissions and privileges are made available and whether the assistant can only view information or also take actions. The MCP connector reduces the need for separate integrations and makes it easier for organizations to introduce new AI-assisted workflows in a controlled and secure manner over time.

“New technologies create the most value when they strengthen the systems customers already rely on,” said Francis Lachance, Senior Director, Product at Genetec Inc.“With the MCP connector, organizations can connect their preferred AI assistant to Security Center and incorporate it into their security workflows, building on the openness, flexibility, and control of the Genetec platform.”

Faster deployments with fewer manual errors

Built for enterprise organizations, this initial MCP connector release will include skills that focus on deployment and configuration, helping administrators and systems integrators reduce repetitive tasks and complete projects more efficiently. Using prompts, they can ask an AI assistant to apply configuration templates across hundreds of devices, validate site configurations before commissioning, check device connectivity and health, identify devices requiring attention, and standardize deployments across multiple locations.

For example, an administrator could provide an AI assistant with a new floor plan and simply ask it to create a new area, including all the corresponding sub-areas and doors shown on the plan, without altering existing configurations. What would otherwise involve hours of configuration work for each individual element can be completed in a matter of minutes with a single natural-language request, reducing repetitive work while helping maintain consistency across the deployment.

Keeping people in control

The Security Center MCP connector is intentionally designed around predefined, outcome-based skills, so that AI assistants do not have unrestricted access to Security Center SDKs or underlying systems. The connector provides a focused set of predefined tools designed for specific security workflows and outcomes, helping reduce risk while improving reliability and predictability.

This means an AI assistant can help gather information, identify issues, or prepare a configuration change, but users remain responsible for approving consequential actions before they are carried out. The connector does not provide direct access to underlying database operations that would allow an AI agent to independently create, modify, or delete system data.

Because Security Center unifies video, access control, intrusion, intercom, IoT sensor data, and other operational information on a single platform, the MCP connector creates a foundation for customers to introduce increasingly sophisticated AI-assisted workflows over time.

The Security Center MCP connector is available globally to Genetec customers at no additional cost.

To learn more about the Security Center MCP connector, visit:

About Genetec

Genetec Inc. is a global technology company that has been transforming the physical security industry for over 25 years. The company's portfolio of solutions enables enterprises, governments, and communities around the world to secure people and assets while improving operational efficiency and respecting individual privacy.

Genetec delivers the world's leading products for video management, access control, and ALPR, all built on an open architecture and designed with cybersecurity at their core. The company's portfolio also includes intrusion detection, intercom, and digital evidence management solutions.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Genetec serves its 42,500+ customers via an extensive network of accredited channel partners and consultants in over 159 countries.

© Genetec Inc., 2026. GenetecTM, GenetecTM Security Center, and the Genetec logo are trademarks of Genetec Inc. and may be registered or pending registration in several jurisdictions. Other trademarks used in this document may be trademarks of the manufacturers or vendors of the respective products.

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