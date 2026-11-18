MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoppers Drug Mart is pleased to announce the sale of QHR Technologies (QHR), a longstanding and trusted Canadian healthcare software company, to LGI Healthcare Solutions (LGI). The transaction supports continued growth and innovation within Canada's healthcare sector, while maintaining Canadian ownership.

As part of the transaction, QHR and LGI will maintain a commercial and strategic relationship with Shoppers Drug Mart, reflecting a shared vision to make quality healthcare more accessible and convenient for Canadians.

“Shoppers Drug Mart welcomes LGI as a new long-term partner,” said Gregers Wedell-Wedellsborg, President, Shoppers Drug Mart.“We share a common commitment to supporting better healthcare outcomes for Canadians, and we look forward to working with QHR and LGI as they begin this next phase of growth.”

About QHR Technologies Inc. - QHR Technologies is a leader in digital health, on a mission to unite Canadian healthcare by connecting providers to information, their patients and each other. QHR's flagship product, Accuro EMR, is a comprehensive electronic medical record platform that includes configurable clinic management tools to power clinics, and complete patient engagement tools that let users add secure virtual care to their clinic's services. Accuro is the largest single-platform EMR in Canada.

About LGI Healthcare Solutions Inc. - LGI Healthcare Solutions is a trusted Canadian healthcare software leader providing mission-critical solutions that customers rely on every day. With deep expertise and a vision for connected care, LGI continuously brings innovation that supports administrative and clinical teams, and their patients, at every step of the care journey, from community clinics and pharmacies to hospitals and long-term care. LGI is committed to excellence and driven to make a difference in healthcare.

About Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. - Shoppers Drug Mart is one of the most recognized and trusted names in Canadian retailing. The company is the licensor of full-service retail drug stores operating under the name Shoppers Drug Mart® (Pharmaprix® in Québec). With more than 1,350 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® stores operating in prime locations in each province and two territories, the company is one of the most convenient retailers in Canada. The company also licenses or owns more than 150 medical clinic pharmacies operating under the name Shoppers Simply Pharmacy® (Pharmaprix Simplement Santé® in Québec). In addition to its retail store network, the company owns Shoppers Drug Mart Specialty Health Network Inc., a provider of specialty drug distribution, pharmacy and comprehensive patient support services, MediSystem Inc., a provider of pharmaceutical products and services to long-term care facilities and Lifemark Health Group, Canada's leading provider of outpatient physiotherapy, massage therapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, mental health, and other ancillary rehabilitation services. Shoppers Drug Mart® is an independent operating division of Loblaw Companies Limited.

Advisors. TD Securities Inc. acted as exclusive financial advisor and McCarthy Tétrault LLP acted as legal counsel to Shoppers Drug Mart.

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